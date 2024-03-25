Mt Austin saves best for last while Kooringal bounces back

Mt Austin High School ensured their return to the Hardy Shield finished on a high.
Playing in the competition for the first time since 2021, the young side were able to score their first win of the campaign in the final round at Parramore Park on Monday.
After having a draw with Mater Dei Catholic College last week, Mt Austin put on a much more dominant display to ensure a winning finish.
Coach Jake Walker was thrilled to take a 32-4 win over Wagga High.
He thought it really reflected how much improvement the side has shown.
"They've got a lot to build on for next year as that was a pretty good way to finish it," Walker said.
"They lifted every single game since we played Kildare, the Kooringal game was probably the best one and it was a tough one against Mater Dei, which we really could have won with the draw, but it was a good way to finish with a big draw like that.
"It will give them lots of confidence going into next year."
Wagga High capitalised on a mistake at the back to open the scoring through Joel Little however Mt Austin were quick to respond.
Caius Mescia got them on the board after a strong run from dummy half before Connor Gladman extended their lead after a Wagga High mistake.
Some good offloads then helped Jett Putland score to give Mt Austin a 16-4 lead at the break.
A 40-20 from Xavier Williams-Buyers led to a try to Jye Parker before tries to Elijah Williams and Mescia right on the right wrapped up the big win.
Walker hopes the side can stick together for more success in the years to come.
Meanwhile Kooringal High School bounced back from their lone loss of the competition to take winning form into the final.
After a tight first half against Mater Dei, Kooringal fired in the second stanza to run out 34-10 winners.
Coach Dylan Morrow was pleased with how the side responded to their loss to Kildare Catholic College last week despite a slow start on Monday.
"It was a bit of a scramble in the first half, we were just a bit disorganised after a few changes of positions and a couple of new faces but the boys found their roles and where they needed to be," Morrow said.
"They adapted and that's something we're getting pretty good at now as the chemistry is there and we were able to find the momentum."
Lucas Roberts scored early for Kooringal but after some good defence from Mater Dei they were able to take advantage of a penalty and a Kooringal error to hit the front after Reuben McGill forced his way over.
Kooringal captain Cody Wood scored right before half-time to take the lead into the break before Tyler Byrne crashed over to extend their lead just after it.
Dillen Kingwill put Kooringal further in front when he scored off a drop out only for Mater Dei to hit right back when Abdul Conteh stormed over.
His try cut the margin to six points however two quick tries from Byrne ended any hopes for Mater Dei before Jock Graham scored just before the siren to give Kooringal plenty of momentum heading into the final.
The win ensures a rematch of last year's decider.
Morrow is looking forward to another crack at Kildare when the sides meet again on April 8.
"It's going to be a pretty tough game but if we can bring that physicality, like we did last week, we will keep it a tight and close game, like we did last week," he said.
MT AUSTIN HIGH SCHOOL 32 (C Mescia 2, C Gladman, J Putland, J Parker, E Williams tries; J Parker 4 goals) d WAGGA HIGH SCHOOL 4 (J Little try)
KOORINGAL HIGH SCHOOL 34 (T Byrne 3, L Roberts, C Wood, D Kingwill, J Graham tries; B Price 2 goals) d MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE 10 (R McGill, A Conteh tries; M Stamandinoli goal)
