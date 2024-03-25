It took three seasons, but for this Lion, footy has finally clicked

Bella Reid has been playing football for three years, and this season, it's finally clicked.
The Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong winger said two seasons of experience and a better understanding of the game has helped her find her football groove.
Raised in Tallimba, near West Wyalong, Reid said she was a rugby league girl until she moved to Wagga and subsequently began playing netball for the Lions.
"Don't let my Dad hear me say this, but I probably prefer Aussie rules over rugby league these days," Reid said.
"It's a happy medium, I never used to understand it, I used to watch a game on TV and I'd be like, 'I've got no idea what's going on' but now I'm sitting on the sidelines and I understand it.
"I feel like I'm enjoying watching it so much more now I am playing."
Watching Ganmain's first women's team play in 2021, Reid said it was a quick decision to take the field the following year.
Already a member of the club, the 'family' feel across both codes helped her take the leap into a new sport.
Supported by coach Luke Walsh and the members of the team she was already familiar with, Reid has had no regrets since taking the field.
"I watched the original first season of Ganmain footy and I went 'I want to play that, it looks so much fun', so it was all very, very new for me," she said.
"I thought I'd give it a go, and I absolutely love it, I wish I could play it all year round."
Feeling not only more confident in her skills but in her knowledge of the game overall, Reid said being on field this season feels better than ever before.
Not wanting to stand back and watch the field, the wing has been the perfect home.
"I knew nothing, but credit to Luke, he's such a great coach, he has so much patience with the girls," Reid said.
"He is definitely a massive credit for me being where I am today, and having such a supportive group of girls around you really helps that too.
"We have such a supportive team plus as such a supportive community around us, everyone gets around everyone.
"It doesn't matter whether it's good, it's bad, whether you give away a 50, everyone pats you on the back, there's no fear of being disappointed in."
Completing their home and away season with a perfect record following a win over North Wagga in round eight, the club moves into yet another finals series without a blemish.
The Lions had a strong first half over the Saints, but only managed a single goal in the second half.
It didn't matter though, with the travellers locking in a 6.7 (43) to 1.0 (6) 37-point win.
All attention has now shifted to finals.
Hoping to win their third premiership in a row, Reid said off-field she's conscious of building pressure, but on-field she has no concerns.
"I think there's definitely a lot of pressure coming up to our potential third premiership, but I guess it's more excitement from my end," she said.
"I think 'wow, we've won two grand finals, we are so lucky to be going for a third' but in saying that the teams have stepped up this year.
"This year has definitely been the hardest year that I found like in the last three, so there definitely is a fear that someone else can come out and win."
Returning to McPherson this Thursday night, Ganmain will play Turvey Park in the first semi-final of the night.
A double header match up, their game will be followed by North Wagga v Coolamon.
