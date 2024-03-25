'They go home a better firefighter': Crews tough it out at championships

For the first time in a decade, the Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Regional Championships were held at Tumut with the first all-female team in the running for the winning title.
FRNSW event coordinator Mark Rutter said they host three regional championships every year, but the last time one was held in Tumut was in 2013.
The event brought in firefighters from FRNSW and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) to compete, but the day is less about the win and more about the coming together, according to Mr Rutter.
"The first one was held in 1908, so there's a lot of history behind it," he said.
"It's an opportunity for different stations to show off their abilities, but also to come together and network.
"It's a really good, fun day for everyone involved and they go home a better firefighter because of it."
It's also about educating the community on fire safety, with crews going to schools and inviting residents along to watch the festivities.
"My highlight is being in a town like Tumut where you run into people downtown at night time and all the town people are really friendly," Mr Rutter said.
"It was also really good weather and we also for the first time had a full female team.
"It's not about winning, it's about having a go."
There were 19 teams competing including two teams for the FRNSW Turvey Park Station who placed sixth and seventh, and one FRNSW Wagga team.
First place went to the FRNSW Wyong Station 505 on 1360 points, with Kootingal RFS Station 753 coming in hot in second place.
Mr Rutter said it is an exciting year for the Riverina with the next state championship to be held in Wagga from October 24 to 26.
"We only hold the state championships every second year," he said.
On October 25 all branches will come together for a community emergency services event at the Riverside Precinct with displays, free entry and fireworks.
More information will be provided about the event closer to the date.
