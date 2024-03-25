'Up there with the best': Hoare remembered as one of Turvey Park's finest

THE man who led Turvey Park to success in their foundation year has passed away.
The late Gil Hoare is being remembered as one of Turvey Park's greatest coaches and a valuable contributor to Australian rules in the Riverina.
Hoare passed away last week, aged 97, in Melbourne.
Hoare spent 10 years at Wagga Tigers, after arriving in the air force, before being wooed to Turvey Park to be the club's foundation coach in 1954.
He led the Bulldogs to an Albury and District League reserve grade premiership in the club's maiden season. He also coached Turvey Park's under 13 and 16 teams to premiership success also.
Hoare then led Turvey Park to the Central Riverina League premiership in 1955.
Turvey Park premiership player Lou Cox rates Hoare up there among the Bulldogs' best ever coaches.
"In my opinion, I recognise him as a very, very astute coach, and a very tactical coach. If something was going wrong he would change it," Cox said.
"We've had a lot of coaches, Turvey Park, and he's up there with the best.
"I've seen all the coaches of Turvey Park and we've had some good ones but he was right up there with the top in my opinion.
"He took a team of boys into a team of men."
Hoare, who played three years with Richmond's under 18s, spent 20 years in Wagga while he was in the air force. He also coached Milbrulong for two seasons and was an assistant coach at The Rock.
Hoare later took to umpiring.
During his time at Wagga Tigers, Hoare served on the club's committee as well as being one of their key players.
He was also the club's oldest living past player up until his passing.
Wagga Tigers life member Doug Priest recalls that Hoare was not only a great contributor but also a character.
"He put a lot into footy around here in those years. I spoke to him just before we did our history book...and he said the years he had here were the most enjoyable in his life," Priest said.
"Gil was with tigers for a long time. He was always controversial, he had every one stirred up. He was a good player but if something happened, he always seemed to be in the middle of it.
"He certainly was a well-known player in the footy circles back in those days. He was always in the front line, he was never just sitting back, he was always doing something."
Hoare returned to Maher Oval in 2019, where he presented the club with his Turvey Park blazer from when he coached them.
He did was wearing a gold watch that was presented to him by the club after leading Turvey Park to the 1955 premiership.
Hoare's funeral will be held at the Heritage Funeral Home, Wantirna in Melbourne at 10am on Tuesday, March 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.