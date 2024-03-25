McCarthy brings strong hand for rare visit to Wagga for lucrative series

One of Australia's most successful horsemen will have a big say in the Riverina Championships heats.
Luke McCarthy will bring five horses to Riverina Paceway on Tuesday with group one winner Eye Keep Smiling leading his assault.
The Young bred and owned mare returns to the region after taking out the three-year-old fillies NSW Breeders Challenge final in October.
McCarthy is hoping she can pick up where she left off.
"I'm really happy with her," McCarthy said.
"She resumed with a trial and her work has been good since, there's nothing like race fitness so I think she might need the run but she's a very classy filly and we're looking forward to the series."
Eye Keep Smiling finished fifth in a trial at Menangle, the same trial stablemate Not To Be Denied was second behind Inter Dominion performer Nerano.
She is a new addition to the stable but has certainly impressed McCarthy.
"She trialled real good, her work is super and she's always been a classy filly when Mark (Hewitt) had her in a couple of those Oaks races and I'm really excited about her," he said.
"Her work has been really good at home but I was probably a little surprised by how well she went."
Not To Be Denied has drawn three in the first mares heat up against multiple group one winner Major Delight.
McCarthy rates Don Hugo the best of his chances in the entires and geldings division.
He's coming off a sub 1:50 mile rate at Menangle and not only does McCarthy feel the four-year-old has race fitness on his side but seems to be improving with each preparation.
"He's flying and has good Menangle form and good Menangle fitness," McCarthy said.
"He jogged in 1:49 last start so you'd think he would run a really good race.
"He's just got better every time we've spelled him."
McCarthy will have a dual attack in the other entires and geldings heat with the Wagga-owned Waratah Lou drawn alongside the resuming Sweetheart Bart.
Waratah Lou was second at group one level but McCarthy thought his last-start win at Newcastle was his best victory.
"Waratah Lou's last start was probably career best at Newcastle when he went and chaired up as I think he's more a sit-sprinter and run a rarely good race," he said.
"He run second in the Breeders Challenge last year and is just real nice little racehorse so he's definitely a chance."
The four heats will be run consecutively across the big 10-race card, which kicks off at 4.49pm.
The two $100,000 finals will be run at the club's feature meeting on Easter Sunday.
