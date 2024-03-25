The Daily Advertiser
McCarthy brings strong hand for rare visit to Wagga for lucrative series

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
March 25 2024 - 3:30pm
Luke McCarthy has last start group one winner Eye Keep Smiling among his team heading to Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
Luke McCarthy has last start group one winner Eye Keep Smiling among his team heading to Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.

One of Australia's most successful horsemen will have a big say in the Riverina Championships heats.

Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

