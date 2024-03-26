The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

'Went bush to avoid him ploughing me into next week': B-double crash a close call

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 26 2024 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The driver of a b-double was lucky to escape injury after the truck rolled at the level crossing on Canola Way between Old Junee and Marrar. Picture by Junee Community News
The driver of a b-double was lucky to escape injury after the truck rolled at the level crossing on Canola Way between Old Junee and Marrar. Picture by Junee Community News

Focus has again shifted to a notorious Riverina level crossing after a man had to drive off the road to avoid being hit by a b-double that came to rest on its side just metres away from his vehicle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.