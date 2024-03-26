'Went bush to avoid him ploughing me into next week': B-double crash a close call

Focus has again shifted to a notorious Riverina level crossing after a man had to drive off the road to avoid being hit by a b-double that came to rest on its side just metres away from his vehicle.
Emergency services were called to the Canola Way level crossing between Old Junee and Marrar shortly after 8pm on Saturday following reports a b-double had rolled.
It is the same crossing where a Southern Shorthaul Railroad (SSR) locomotive and truck collided only 12 months earlier on March 8, 2023.
Accidents and close calls aren't uncommon at the site according to residents, prompting multiple calls for safety upgrades to be undertaken throughout 2023.
There are stop signs on either side of the crossing, which is located at a bend.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the road was closed temporarily to allow for the truck to be towed from the site.
No injuries were reported and no charges have been made.
The driver of the B-double was able to free himself from the wreck with no more than a cut on the leg, according to a witness.
Riverina man Gavin Lamb, who saw the entire incident unfold, said he almost become collateral damage when the heavy vehicle "overshot the corner".
"I went bush to avoid him ploughing me into next week," Mr Lamb said.
"I then saw him try to make the 'right-hander' after the crossing but the big rig tipped over slowly."
Mr Lamb doubled back to render assistance to the driver but said he was able to get himself out of the cabin.
"He was relatively unscathed but probably needs new shorts," he said.
It is believed the B-double was carrying gypsum.
