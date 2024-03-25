'Nice and sweet feeling': Culcairn young gun shearer notches record tally

At just 12, Charlie Dunn is gaining a reputation for being a young gun on the shearing circuit.
And he's certainly giving his counterparts a run for their money, clocking up a personal record of 130 sheep in a day.
But with his entire family in the game, including his parents Donna and Clint, as well as older sister Matilda, it's no surprise the Culcairn youngster wants a career in shearing when he finishes school.
"I just love having a hand piece in my hand and feeling it away," Charlie said.
For the Year 7 student, St Pauls College, Walla, it's the ability to cleanly take the wool off the sheep is the biggest reward.
"It's nice when you get a good one and it just flows, it's a nice and sweet feeling," he says.
His mother said when Charlie was younger, he would tag along to a property near Pleasant Hills where she was working and lay among the fleeces, along with helping to bring mobs in to be shorn.
At 5, Charlie first picked up a hand piece and has never looked back, first learning how to blade shear and expanding to the electric hand piece.
Now residing on his own stand in the shed, Charlie's equipment is a little bit different to what would be seen on adult shearers stands. The speed of the shearing plant can be adjusted.
Initially shearing a few sheep on his family farm on the stand alongside his dad, Charlie reached his first record of shearing 66 sheep by the age of nine.
But while his numbers are building so has Charlie's reputation with show societies from Woodstock to Myrtleford inviting him to conduct a shearing display, the latest being Wodonga Show on the 16th of March.
Charlie has also displayed is skills as at the Molyullah Easter Sports day, in Victoria.
But his passion for sheep doesn't stop there, having a flock of 17 sheep himself, which originated from some ewes that his grandfather gave him, with the addition of some poddy lambs joining the flock.
Charlie's mum, Donna said he has never hurt himself while helping shear the lambs on the property and has always been obsessed with it.
"We have trouble keeping him at school because he just wants the shear," she said.
"He tries to teach Matilda - his sister - it's quite cute actually.
"People are just amazed at how easy he makes it look, but it's not that easy to do."
"When he first started he'd do 10 or a dozen and you'd have to put them back in the pen for Clint to go over them, just to tidy them up.
"As he got going, you can't pick between his sheep or Clint's sheep when they're out in the pen out there.
"Whenever the lambs get sold at the sale yards people always comment on how well shorn they are."
