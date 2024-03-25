'Suspicious' Riverina petrol station fire burnt metres from home

Police are investigating a fire at an old Riverina petrol station metres away from a residential home.
Emergency services were called to an unused mechanic workshop and service station on Larmer Street, Narrandera, shortly before midnight on Sunday following reports of a fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW Narrandera captain Neil Tait said three trucks and 20 firefighters battled the blaze which was extinguished about two hours later.
"The call came in at about three minutes to midnight last night to a old mechanic workshop and service station located next to a residential house," he said.
"We provided fire protection to the building and no damage was caused to that property."
The service station and workshop were completely destroyed by the fire, with several brick walls collapsed.
An exclusion zone has been put in place at the site which has been deemed as not structurally safe.
Several more assessments will be made to the building.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said an investigation has commenced and the fire is being treated as suspicious at this stage.
