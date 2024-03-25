The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Suspicious' Riverina petrol station fire burnt metres from home

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 25 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire and Rescue NSW crews responded to a blaze at an old petrol station and mechanic workshop in Narrandera on Sunday night. Police are investigating the cause. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW
Fire and Rescue NSW crews responded to a blaze at an old petrol station and mechanic workshop in Narrandera on Sunday night. Police are investigating the cause. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW

Police are investigating a fire at an old Riverina petrol station metres away from a residential home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.