Demons continue strong run with trial win over reigning Hume League premiers

Collingullie-Wagga continued their solid march towards the start of the new season by picking up a trial game win over reigning Hume League premiers Osborne.
After defeating Marrar by 13 goals in their first trial last weekend, the Demons continued their strong run defeating the Tigers by roughly three goals at Osborne.
Demons co-coach Nick Perryman was pretty pleased with the performance but admitted it was far from an easy win for his side.
"It was a good hit-out," Perryman said.
"Osborne is obviously a quality team and club and they've been successful for a long time.
"We felt like we played two pretty good quarters and we had a couple of quarters where they got on top which was a good learning experience for us.
"We got a fair bit out of those two quarters so we're really happy with the hit-out and it was a good competitive game.
"We'll take a bit from that and we've still got a bit of time till round one given we've got the bye, so we'll have a look at that game again and go over it to see what we can get from it."
While their Riverina League opponents such as Griffith and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong wrapped up their pre-season campaigns over the weekend, the Demons will make use of their later start to fit in one more trial game before the start of their season.
They will play Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock on April 6 and Perryman said that game would be used to finalise their team for their season-opener against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
"We've been throwing the team around a fair bit in our first two trial games," he said.
"We need to start locking down a more settled line up, so we'll probably look at doing that over Easter.
"Getting that sorted and then settling the team down a little bit and working on a few more structures and set plays, that will be the main focus I think for the next few weeks."
Perryman was impressed with a few aspects of their game against the Tigers, but conceded that consistency was their biggest flaw in the contest.
"In the first quarter our pressure was pretty good," he said.
"Then our defensive stuff through the midfield and we moved the ball pretty good at times.
"But it wasn't consistent throughout the whole game, it was something that was there at the start and we finished pretty strong but we had a lapse through the middle of the game.
"There were some good signs there, but it was pretty evident we need to work on a few things in the next couple of weeks."
There were a couple of strong individual performances for the Demons against the Tigers with Perryman pleased with the efforts of a couple of their new recruits.
"I thought Nate Mooney played really well," he said.
"It was his first full game since coming to the club, he played a half game against Marrar but played the full game and he went really well.
"I thought Jake Thorpe and Blake (Holloway) the two Canberra boys went pretty well and they are still learning everything and everyone's names.
"They are going to take a little bit of time, but they took a step in the right direction on the weekend and they'll only get better.
"Josh Klemke we've also been throwing him around in a few different positions and he's been solid in both games."
Tom Howard, Harry Wichman, Kane Flack, Joe Perryman, Ryan Collins, Hugh Bent, Brodi Williams and Tom Wichman are among the others who have impressed Perryman during their two trials and pre-season training.
Williams picked up an injury in the win against the Tigers and Perryman was unsure of the exact diagnosis and whether he would be forced to miss any games.
"He had a bit of a sore hammy," he said.
"I'm not quite sure how bad it is, but he's going to get it looked at this week.
"Hopefully he can get himself right, we've still got a couple of weeks with the bye for round one so we'll just manage him in the next couple of weeks and see how he goes."
Perryman himself is recovering nicely after undergoing knee surgery last season, however was unsure of when he would return to the field.
"I'm about six and a half months from the operation at the moment," he said.
"It's still a little bit of the unknown, it feels good some days and it doesn't feel as good on others.
"I'm just doing as much as I can but we haven't put any time frame on any return yet.
"We'll just see how the next couple of months go and go from there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.