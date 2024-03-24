Naaman and Jones claim titles at Wagga Junior Masters

Sensational performances from Mirabelle Naaman and Blake Jones saw the pair claim the Girls and Boys titles at the 2024 Wagga Junior Masters.
Naaman claimed a dominant victory in the Girls division with rounds of 69 and 71 guiding her to a six under par total and a 10-shot victory over Kiara Connolly-Jackson.
For Jones it was a lot closer as he grabbed the victory in a play-off against Harry Whitelock after the duo both finished at three under par after rounds of 70 and 71.
Wagga Country Club secretary-manager John Turner said the pair deserved their respective titles after displaying some impressive golf over the weekend.
"It came down to a play-off," Turner said.
"He shot par on the first and won it there and then Mirabelle shot four under and two under so that's fantastic golf and she deserves her win.
"She had a clear win and she was a standout."
Naaman held onto her lead from overnight while Boys overnight leader Oliver Nelson had a disappointing second round which dropped him to sixth in the final standings.
There were more than 80 juniors from across NSW and the ACT that competed in the Masters and Turner said it was great to see so many talented youngsters take to the course over the two days.
"It was a quality field," he said.
"There were juniors from across the state with very low handicaps that were attacking the pins and full of confidence which was wonderful to see.
"This has been part of our program for I think it's close to 13 years now and it's part of the Jack Newton Junior Masters Series.
"Over time in recent years you've had Grace Kim and Steph Kyriacou in the girls win internationally and then in the guys there was one of the guys that got his DP World Tour card in Daniel Gale.
"He was a Jack Newton junior, he won the City of Wagga Open as an amateur and played in the pro-am many times and now he's just got his DP World Tour card."
Turner said it was also fantastic to see some talented young local players compete in the Masters and he praised the efforts of Jesse Barac who finished seventh overall in the Boys standings at three over par.
"It was great to see some local juniors participate as well," he said.
"Jesse Barac was the best of the local contingent and it's good for them to come and see their fellow competitors come and play on their home course."
Turner also noted that a fair majority of the players will be back in Wagga in just a few weeks time for The Academy Games that are being held in the city across Friday April 12th to Sunday April 14th.
Boys
1 Blake Jones (Royal Canberra GC) -3 (Won on first playoff hole)
2 Harry Whitelock (Royal Canberra GC) -3
3 Nathan White (Pymble GC) +0
=4 Zak Marsh (Cabramatta GC) +1
=4 Darcy Mackay (The Australian GC) +1
Girls
1 Mirabelle Naaman (Liverpool GC) -6
2 Kiara Connolly-Jackson (Kooindah Waters GC) +4
3 Kortni Houston (Gungahlin Lakes GC) +5
4 Sophie Tong (Killara GC) +8
=5 Camilla Casafus (Moore Park GC) +9
=5 Sage Laird (St Michael's GC) +9
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.