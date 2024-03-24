The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Naaman and Jones claim titles at Wagga Junior Masters

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated March 24 2024 - 6:16pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mirabelle Naaman and Blake Jones claimed the Girls and Boys titles at the 2024 Wagga Junior Masters. Picture from Jack Newton Junior Golf
Mirabelle Naaman and Blake Jones claimed the Girls and Boys titles at the 2024 Wagga Junior Masters. Picture from Jack Newton Junior Golf

Sensational performances from Mirabelle Naaman and Blake Jones saw the pair claim the Girls and Boys titles at the 2024 Wagga Junior Masters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.