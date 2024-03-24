Magpies get the job done as GGGM coach faces selection headaches ahead of round one

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn admits he'll have a hard time selecting his round one side following a solid intra-club hit-out on Saturday.
Grong Grong-Matong Magpies edged their Amalgamation Ashes advantage to 3-1 after notching up a two-point win over Ganmain Maroons.
The hit-out continues what has been a solid pre-season for the Lions and Martyn admitted he's going to have some headaches when trying to select his side in three weeks time to face Coolamon in round one.
"It's brilliant that we've got the deepest list in terms of players being able to not only play but also perform at first grade level," Martyn said.
"It's going to be extremely difficult and there's going to be some tough conversations to have as well with players that are in most other RFL teams maybe going to be playing first grade footy.
"But due to the depth we've got there's going to be some unlucky individuals, however that's what creates a really good culture and a really good football club is having pressure from beneath.
"I'm not looking forward to those conversations, however it just shows as a football club how strong we can potentially be this year."
Star players Jack Powell and Tom Banuelos both missed the trial as did Jack Sase and Seb Hamblin who were rested after picking up corks at training on Thursday.
All four would be near certain starters against the Hoppers in round one and some of the Lions usual suspects were all in fine form in their intra-club clash.
"From the Ganmain side of things Jesse Lander was probably best on ground," Martyn said.
"He was everywhere, but in saying that Jack McCaig kicked five goals so between those two they'd be fighting for best on ground honours.
"It was probably a huge reward for Keggy, he's one of our most consistent players and he spearheaded our attack yesterday.
"He did an amazing job and at times once he was one-on-one it was just get the ball to him as he was catching everything.
"Jesse was really busy around the stoppages and broke the lines really well, when he's fit and firing he's so valuable to us.
"Then from a Grongy perspective I thought Zac Burhop was incredibly busy too around stoppages, he played more of a midfield role and provided them with a lot of run and carry.
"Then Dan Foley and Benny Walsh popped up so the usual suspects there and Aaron Proctor provided a lot of grunt work around the contest.
"But there was a handful of other players like Jackson Connolly and Lucas Hatty who is one of our 17-year-old's who's emerging put their hand up and staked their claim for a first grade spot.
"So we leave with more questions in terms of what our round one side looks like as opposed to answers which is probably a good thing."
