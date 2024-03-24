The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Magpies get the job done as GGGM coach faces selection headaches ahead of round one

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated March 24 2024 - 8:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grong Grong-Matong edged their ledger to 3-1 over Ganmain after grabbing a two-point win in the Amalgamation Ashes on Saturday. Picture from GGGM Lions
Grong Grong-Matong edged their ledger to 3-1 over Ganmain after grabbing a two-point win in the Amalgamation Ashes on Saturday. Picture from GGGM Lions

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn admits he'll have a hard time selecting his round one side following a solid intra-club hit-out on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.