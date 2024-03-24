Wagga Base Hospital staffing woes in the spotlight as boss questioned

The challenges faced by staff at Wagga Base and worker attrition rates have been raised as the hospital's top bureaucrat appeared before a government healthcare funding inquiry.
Wagga Base Hospital general manager Len Bruce recounted several staffing challenges and the increased pressure brought on due to a lack of qualified specialists in the city as he testified before the Special Commission of Inquiry into Healthcare Funding last Thursday.
Professor Bruce told the inquiry Wagga Base faces challenges acquiring "nursing staff and allied health."
"We... experience challenges in recruiting especially specialised nursing staff," he said.
Professor Bruce told the inquiry the hospital struggles to acquire nursing staff with experience in intensive or critical care, amongst others.
He also reflected on the challenges of attracting medical practitioners to smaller towns across the MLHD, noting doctors face "a larger risk of being the sole practitioner in a very stressful and complex situation."
"While for allied health staff, they would normally be part of a slightly larger group or even a connected service," Professor Bruce said.
"But once again, though, if they need support from a medical officer and there's no medical officer in town, that will...definitely impact on their abilities to provide services."
The inquiry heard the "risk of professional isolation" was another challenge in attracting medical practitioners to Riverina towns.
"If you're the only practitioner in a town, it can be quite lonely and you'll sort of carry the emotional burden of the medical services for that town."
But Professor Bruce said it was not only the smaller towns that face this issue, with very few specialists in certain medical fields servicing the entire city of Wagga.
"We currently only have one neurologist in Wagga and he is pretty much on call for stroke services," he said.
"He can have a bit of time off, where we can utilise Telestroke, but it does require availability."
The inquiry heard Wagga Base also has just two "interventional cardiologists" with occasional support from other visiting specialists.
To help alleviate the professional isolation felt by specialists caught in such a position, Professor Bruce said it works to ensure its doctors have "structured networks with metropolitan hospitals".
"That's especially the case in neurology, where we have a strong relationship with the department in St Vincent's Hospital [in Sydney]," he said.
The hospital chief said the MLHD has been successful in recruiting anaesthetists, of which he is one himself.
"I came to Wagga as an area of needs specialist in 2007, when there were only seven specialist anaesthetists providing to the Base hospital. That number has now grown to 23," Professor Bruce said.
But he said while the number of anaesthetist doctors in Wagga has grown, so has the population and so has the demand.
Professor Bruce said the demand is still steadily rising despite the hospital clearing the majority of its backlog of non-urgent planned surgical procedures.
To help stem the ongoing workforce shortages in the MLHD, professor said it is undertaking a two-pronged attack.
Firstly, the MLHD is looking at reducing the demand through the use of preventative health measures and improving access to primary health.
Combined with this approach, the health district is also looking to use a range of training initiatives.
"If we can address the supply [shortage], then we won't have a rural workforce shortage in the Murrumbidgee," Professor Bruce said.
