The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Councillors to consider approval of controversial new Wagga phone tower

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 24 2024 - 8:35pm, first published 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Albert resident Glen Gaudron has previously threatened to cut ties with Optus over plans to install a phone tower near his Sycamore Road property. Picture by Les Smith
Lake Albert resident Glen Gaudron has previously threatened to cut ties with Optus over plans to install a phone tower near his Sycamore Road property. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga City Councillors are set to consider the approval of a controversial new $385,000 phone tower in the city's south when they meet for their fortnightly meeting on Monday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.