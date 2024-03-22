Coelli relieved to be back to winnings way after fall stopped his momentum

Rodney Coelli was relieved to get some wins on the board after struggling to break through following a nasty fall.
Coelli was catapulted through the air after becoming one of five drivers to be dislodged in a race at Riverina Paceway last March.
He suffered a broken ankle and a fractured rib in the fall and while the bones have long healed, Coelli has struggled to rediscover his momentum.
Coming off his best season in 2022, Coelli had only one scored one win since making his return from injury last year.
However he was not able to score his first win since August at Riverina Paceway on Friday but backed it up with a second later in the day.
Coelli was pleased to secure a breakthrough win.
"It was good to get back to winning ways as it's been a long 12 months after my accident here," Coelli said.
"It was good to get back and drive a nice couple of horses to a win.
"It was getting to me a bit and it was becoming a running joke with the boys that I was never going to get another winner but it finally came through."
Especially after being disappointed on Tuesday night when beaten a short halfhead.
Coelli really took advantage of Jackson Painting being out suspended.
First he drove Wot Dya Reckon to victory for Albury trainer Chelsea Collins before more success on the Painting prepared More Gooda.
"It was good to get a few drives and to win for people who trust me with their horses," Coelli said.
"It probably helped with Jack being suspended as well."
Coelli was able to dictate terms from the front in both his wins.
After being placed in her first four starts, Wot Dya Reckon put it all together to score her first win.
He was impressed with her efforts.
"She's a nice, little filly who has developed a bit in her last couple of runs and I got lucky enough to get the drive," he said.
"She should win a couple more."
More Gooda then bounced back from a down the track effort at Menangle to make it a double for Coelli.
Meanwhile Esther Rising made it three wins from as many starts for Young trainer David Micallef.
After winning just one of her 24 starts last season, the five-year-old has been able to turn things around.
She won twice in a week, with success at Canberra and Young earlier this month, before it up again on Friday.
Reinsman Blake Micallef continues to be impressed.
"She's come across and is thriving," Micallef said.
"I can't say we've changed much with what we do at home but the change of environment has obviously done her the world of good and sparked her back up."
The win sees her through to a feature race on Riverina Paceway's big Easter Sunday program.
