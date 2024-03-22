The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Coelli relieved to be back to winnings way after fall stopped his momentum

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated March 22 2024 - 7:02pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Esther Rising and Blake Micallef charge away to make it a hat-trick of wins since arriving at David Micallef's stable at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Les Smith
Esther Rising and Blake Micallef charge away to make it a hat-trick of wins since arriving at David Micallef's stable at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

Rodney Coelli was relieved to get some wins on the board after struggling to break through following a nasty fall.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.