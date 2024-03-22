'We have lost a lot of people': Renee's cancer fundraising journey

After losing two people she loved and cherished to cancer Wagga woman Renee Stewart decided to take a stand and do her bit to support those in need.
The 40-year-old has raised more than $9500 for the Cancer Council NSW through donations and various fundraisers and on Friday she braved the shaved in a bid to donate her hair to Wigs for Kids.
"Over the years we have lost a lot of people who really mattered to us from cancer, my father-in-law and my grandfather," she said.
While raising funds, Mrs Stewart decided if she was going to chop her hair off she may as well donate that too if it means putting a smile on a child's face.
"I figured if I was going to raise money to put back into the support services I may as well make good use of the hair at the same time," she said.
"At the end of the day, for me, it's just hair, but for a little person it might be enough to brighten their day if they are not feeling well and get them out of the house and out and about," she said.
"We're also raising money through the Cancer Council and those funds will go to support for families."
While the community and local businesses like Tilly's have been a major help in supporting the cause, Mrs Stewart also credits social media for helping to get the message out there.
"A lot of people think it's very hard and it's not, especially with social media, you not only have your internal network but you have the wider network through social media and a lot of my donations have come through that," she said.
Lulu and Kit Haircuts salon owner Lucinda Hoogers had the pleasure of doing the big chop and shave and was moved by what she described an "empowering" gesture.
"It's really special," she said.
"Over the 16 years I've been hairdressing I have had a number of my clients who I've become really close with go through cancer treatment and lose their hair.
"I've had to shave their hair for them because they don't have a choice ."
Watching her clients come to terms with hair loss is no easy fete, because while it is just hair, to some people it means a lot.
"It's hard, it's really hard," Ms Hoogers said.
"It's easy for me to shave someone's head, but hair means so much to a lot of people, it can be someone's identity and for them not to have a choice but to lose it it's really difficult, we cry together."
Cancer Council NSW community fundraising coordinator Bri Brown said the gesture also means a lot to them and no doubt the hundreds of families the funds will help through what is often a challenging time.
"It means a lot to us, we all know someone who is impacted by cancer and for us to do the work to support people we need people like Renee to fundraiser and help make a difference," she said
Mrs Stewart will continue raising funds until next Thursday through her online page.
To make a donation visit; https://www.doitforcancer.com.au/fundraisers/reneestewart23889/nay--s-short-back-and-sides
