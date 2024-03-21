Duo with stab wounds charged after alleged train altercation at Wagga

A woman allegedly caught with a utility knife and stun device and a man allegedly caught with scissors, who both had stab wounds, have been charged following an altercation on a train.
The pair allegedly threatened train staff and passengers on a train travelling from Melbourne to Sydney while it passed through Wagga on Thursday.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District were called to Wagga Train Station about 12.30pm where they arrested a 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, who were passengers on a train travelling between Melbourne and Sydney.
They were taken to Wagga Base Hospital for assessment and treatment of minor stab wounds, before being released into the custody of police and taken to Wagga Police Station, police said.
The man, from Beerwah in Queensland, has been charged with affray, common assault, and custody of a knife in a public place.
The woman, from Erskineville, has been charged with affray, custody of a knife in a public place, and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit.
They were refused bail overnight to appear in Wagga Local Court on Friday.
Police will allege in court a folding utility knife and electronic stun device were allegedly taken from the woman's possession, while a pair of scissors was taken from the man.
Two staff members and several passengers - including several elderly people and small children - witnessed the incident but, while distressed, were not injured, police said.
