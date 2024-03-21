'It's going to be fantastic': Tennis legend excited ahead of trip to Masters World Championships

Wagga tennis legend Brenda Foster is excited ahead of her upcoming trip to Mexico where she will represent Australia at the ITF Masters Tour World Championships.
Foster will head over to Mexico City in late April as part of the Australian team competing in the 50, 55 and 60 World Championships.
It's Foster's 16th time representing Australia at the Masters World Championships and she revealed that she was excited ahead of her upcoming trip to South America.
"Yeah I am it's going to be fantastic," Foster said.
"It's going to be hard to get used to the altitude though because it's the same height as Mount Kosciuszko.
"The balls are going to fly and I think we'll be running out of breath a lot, luckily we've got four good players in our team so we will be able to interchange the matches so it won't be tough on just one person."
Foster has played Masters Tennis for the last 20 years and said it was still something she got a lot of enjoyment out of.
"Yeah it's great," she said.
"It's nice to put on the uniform and it's such a really good team camaraderie.
"We are all over 40 so we are all playing our favourite sport and still active, it's good and fun."
She admitted that this will be her first time travelling to Mexico and said she was looking forward to having a look around the country.
"I've been to some amazing venues around the world but Mexico sounds really different," she said.
"They have played the world champs in Mexico I think about eight years ago, but I wasn't able to go for that team.
"I missed out on that so I'm really keen to get there and see what's it like, normally I would do a bit of a holiday but I'm not.
"I'll probably have a few days extra and a few of us will have a look around because it'd be a shame to go all that way and not do some sightseeing.
"We get two days off in between the teams event and individuals and normally the organisers have something organised so that we can go on buses and do some tours which is fun."
Foster said that she's played with all of her teammates previously and she was predicting they would go quite well at the championships.
"We've all known each other since we were juniors," she said.
"We've come up through the juniors and now we are playing Masters Tennis together and we are all good friends.
"We've got a really even team for the first time in many years, I think this is one of the strongest teams I've ever been in and I reckon we can definitely make the top four."
Sixteen teams will compete in the Alice Marble Cup and Foster was expecting some stiff competition from a couple of European teams.
"The Germans won it last year and they are annoyingly good," she said.
"They are all super fit athletes, a lot of runners in their team so they can run all day.
"The US are always tough to beat on clay as they are just real grinders, then also the French girls.
"The US, Germany, France and Australia I am predicting will be the top four then The Netherlands are pretty good as well.
"They've got the number on girl in the world in their team, but they drop off on the two, three and four.
"I am hoping we can bring home the gold, that'll be fun."
Foster has been hard at work preparing for the world championships and believes she is playing well ahead of her departure next month.
"I think I'm in really good form at the moment," she said.
"I have a lot of hits at this court, I have a lot of really solid practice partners including a really good neighbour.
"She comes around all the time for hits and I've got a lot of the good men in town.
"A lot of the ladies are really stepping up and I'm getting some amazing tennis here, I don't have to go anywhere so it's great.
"I'm so lucky to live in the country because everything is so accessible, in the city it's a lot harder as you've got to drive and sit in traffic to get to the courts and arrange players.
"Whereas here I've got any number of players that I can practice with."
