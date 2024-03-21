Safety concerns raised amid Wagga school bus overcrowding

An outcry has arisen over bus safety concerns for Wagga students just weeks after a bus safety program for kindy kids swept the city.
Wagga man Bruce Metcalf has raised concern for his 13-year-old granddaughter who catches the S167 Busabout service to and from Wagga High School - but due to the high volume of passengers, he says her safety is being put at risk.
Mr Metcalf said there is a line on the bus floor behind which passengers are meant to stand, but some passengers - including his granddaughter - are forced to stand in front of that.
"Most of the time when she catches the bus she has to stand beside the driver or in front of the driver in the foot well, which to me is highly illegal," Mr Metcalf said.
"The bus starts its run out in the northern suburbs at Estella, Boorooma and Gobbagombalin and that there are so many more kids hopping on that by the time the bus gets to her stop at Travers Street to pick her up and take her to Wagga High ... the bus is full to overflowing.
"They are still putting passengers on. There are other kids who catch the bus at the same spot out of the Wiradjuri estate and it's dangerous."
Mr Metcalf took particular issue with Busabout after they recently partnered with the Riverina Police District and NRMA to deliver a bus safety program to more than 800 Wagga kindergarten students.
In that program, kindy kids were taught to trust the bus driver, however he has serious concerns about the lack of safety and believes Busabout drivers should be doing better.
"The bus driver shouldn't be letting kids on and standing beside or in front of him," he said.
"To me, that's a breach of some rule, especially for a bus driver with his authority."
He also raised concerns that the number of passengers on the bus standing is only supposed to be between 18 and 20, and believes the true number standing must be well past that if his granddaughter can't even stand within the safety zone.
"If the whole aisle is full, there has to be more than 20 people standing," he said.
Mr Metcalf said he is only concerned for the safety of his granddaughter and doesn't want the situation to get any worse than it already is.
Mr Metcalf said the family also asked Busabout to put another bus on the route, however were told the company cannot do this and that it was a decision for Transport for NSW.
"My daughter rang Busabout and was told they can't do anything about it, they can't put another bus on, and was told to speak to Transport for NSW," he said.
Mr Metcalf stressed it's a "safety issue involving my granddaughter and it involves other people's kids as well."
A Busabout spokesperson said safety on its Wagga services is paramount, but that it will need to investigate the matter further in order to verify the circumstances before taking any action.
Contact was made with TfNSW about two weeks ago on the matter, Mr Metcalf said, but the family was yet to receive a response.
"My daughter emailed Transport for NSW, but hasn't heard anything back from them," he said.
A Transport for NSW Spokesperson said it is "working closely with our contracted bus operator to provide safe and reliable bus services for the Wagga area, including students attending Wagga High School".
"Through our operator, we have been made aware that since the start of the 2024 school year, it appears more students, from several schools, are using the S167 bus service," the spokesperson said.
"The operator has advised that the S167 route is serviced by the largest capacity bus in their fleet and even with the increased patronage this year, it is operating within the allowable limits for standing and seated passengers.
"The operator also regularly reminds students to use all available seats before standing.
"As is normal practice at the start of each school year, operators and Transport for NSW use data from the School Student Transport Scheme (SSTS), otherwise known as the bus pass scheme, to best analyse demand, as it can fluctuate from year to year.
"The operator is now reviewing all available information on current demand and will put forward options to Transport for NSW for consideration and depending on requirement we will seek to make arrangements at the earliest possible opportunity."
Mr Metcalf said many of the passengers on the bus are coming from the northern suburbs before his granddaughter hops on the bus and believes a recent call by Wagga MP Joe McGirr for a new high school in that part of town has some validity to it.
Education minister Prue Car recently promised to turn her attention to potential future education needs such as a new high school in the city's north after Dr McGirr pressed her on the matter in parliament.
Dr McGirr argued given Wagga's population target of 100,000 in the next two decades, it was important further state education facilities be provided to meet the growing demand in the city's fast growing north.
At present, the only state school in the northern suburbs is Estella Public School, with North Wagga Public the next closest option.
The only other school located that side of the city is the private K-12 school, The Riverina Anglican College.
