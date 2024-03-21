Maroons, Magpies rivalry to reignite as GGGM continues march towards round one

One of the fiercest local rivalries in Riverina football will return this weekend as Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong hosts a hotly contested intra-club game.
For the first time since 2019, the Amalgamation Ashes will be held at Ganmain Sportsground which will see the Ganmain Maroons play the Grong Grong-Matong Magpies.
Lions coach Sam Martyn said he was still trying to organise a second trial game for GGGM, but believed that it was somewhat unlikely to happen meaning the Amalgamation Ashes would be the final proper hit-out for his side ahead of round one.
"We are trying to, but obviously with Easter it's been difficult to work around that," Martyn said.
"We are trying to get another game but we do have an internal this weekend which will be a lot of fun.
"We've got the boys affiliated with Ganmain and the boys from Grongy-Matong territory playing against each other.
"Then the boys from different areas they'll go into a pool and be drafted and it creates a bit of rivalry.
"Some of the boys have mentioned it might be the hardest trial game they'll face because they are pretty keen to knock off each other.
"So that will be an interesting little battle and we'll see how that goes.
"We'll obviously try and get one more game beforehand but it's probably unlikely at this stage, so this might be our final opportunity to test out our gameplan and our systems and structure.
"But we got a really good hit-out against North Albury and we'll still take full confidence in what we've done in terms of our pre-season and that game into round one."
The Lions sole trial game to date put the entire Riverina League on notice after they ventured down to Sandy Creek and knocked off an Ovens and Murray finals contender in North Albury 11.8 (74) to 8.8 (56).
Martyn said it was a fantastic result for his side and believed it was reward for a lot of effort put in over the pre-season.
"Yeah it was a really pleasing result," he said.
"You don't take too much out of it given it is a trial game and both teams were missing some really key players.
"First of all it was just good to have a hit-out, but we had the focus of trying to win the game.
"I think it's a really good reward for the players in terms of what we've done over pre-season can be successful if you do it well.
"The boys did it to a really high degree in terms of execution and participating in that gameplan, if you do that for long enough then you get the result you're after.
"As a coaching group we were really happy and it just gives the playing group confidence that we are on the right track heading into round one."
Martyn revealed that there were a number of standout performers in their win over the Hoppers including a couple of emerging young guns.
"It was a really good team effort, I think every coach will say that at this time of year," he said.
"If you were to highlight individual efforts then Seb Hamblin was probably the standout for us.
"Sort of in a new position, he played as a key forward this game and led the way with four goals.
"His brother Nate was also rock solid and provided plenty of run off half back then another player who's had a huge pre-season and it definitely shown is Jack Sase.
"He played as a back pocket, but he had a really good balance with his defensive efforts being outstanding and I don't think he lost a one-on-one.
"But then just his skills and his decision making from the back pocket to set up our offence was excellent."
