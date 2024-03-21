Highway temporarily closed, two people injured in Riverina crash

Two people were injured and a highway temporarily closed after a car crashed in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway at Maude, about 50 kilometres west of Hay, about 12.26am on Thursday following reports a car had crashed.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said two people involved in the crash had extracted themselves from the vehicle by the time paramedics arrived.
Paramedics tended to two patients at the scene, both who had sustained minor injuries, the spokesperson said.
They were both taken to Hay Health Service for further treatment.
According to the Live Traffic NSW Transport Management Centre the Sturt Highway was closed in both directions for about an hour.
It was opened with 40 kilometre speed reductions in place.
Traffic conditions returned to normal speed limits about two hours later just after 2am on Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.