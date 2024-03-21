Home, shed damaged by fire in separate Riverina blazes

A home and shed have been destroyed in separate fires across the Riverina.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were called to a property on Demamiel Street at Darlington Point about 6am on Tuesday following reports of a house fire.
A spokesperson for RFS said upon arrival, firefighters found the rear of a single-storey home well alight.
The fire subsequently spread into the ceiling, the spokesperson said.
A cohort of 11 firefighters and three trucks worked to extinguish the fire, completing operations at around 8.40am.
Crews returned a short time later to deal with a minor re-ignition, which was extinguished just before 11am.
The fire caused significant damage to the home. The cause is yet to be determined.
RFS crews were also called to a hay shed fire on Carrathool Road, Carrathool, about 10am on Wednesday.
Three trucks attended, containing the fire at around 3.30pm.
Firefighters are still patrolling the fire to ensure there are not re-ignitions.
