Staff to the rescue as Wagga school fire 'could have been catastrophic'

A fire which begun in a classroom cupboard at Wagga Christian College during the evening hours of Wednesday "could have been catastrophic" had staff not been on site seconds after it ignited.
Police, Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) and NSW Ambulance were called to Wagga Christian College on Kooringal Road shortly after 7pm on Wednesday following reports of a fire.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics responded to reports of a small fire but no one was injured.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina Zone Duty Commander Frank Finlay said four trucks from Wagga responded to the scene.
"We were alerted to reports of a fire at the school on Kooringal Road," he said.
"Four trucks from Wagga were sent.
"It was a small fire that started in a cupboard in one of the classrooms."
Fast action from maintenance and cleaning staff rendered the potential chaotic situation under control.
"The cleaners picked it up quickly and put a hose on it otherwise it could have been catastrophic," Commander Finlay said.
"It was very lucky.
"There was some slight water damage to the classroom.
Wagga Christian College principal Lisa Dumicich confirmed the fire, which she said started by a heat lamp, had caused minor damage to the classroom.
"We're incredibly grateful to our cleaning and maintenance staff who were at the site at the time and were able to put the fire out quickly," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.