Four men charged across Riverina, six cars allegedly stolen

Four men have been charged across the Riverina during a police blitz to investigate property and car thefts in the region.
Following investigations, police allege four men were involved in the theft of six cars across the Murray River Police District, the Riverina Police District and north-east Victoria.
Officers attached to the Murray River Police District attended Wagga Police Station on Tuesday where a 27-year-old man was in custody.
He was charged with receiving property stolen outside of NSW.
Police allege the charge is in relation to a Holden Commodore allegedly stolen from Springhurst, Victoria on February 8.
He remains in custody and will appear at Albury Local Court on April 15.
Following investigations, officers attached to the Murray River Police District attended Albury Police Station on Wednesday where a 20-year-old man already in custody was charged.
He was charged with 11 offences including driving a conveyance taken without the owner's consent, two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception, disposing a motor vehicle part believed to be stolen, driving on a road unlicensed, using a class A vehicle with an unauthorised number plate affixed, goods suspected to be stolen found on premises, receiving stolen property, disposing of a stolen vehicle, not disclosing the identity of a driver/passenger as required and parking not wholly within a parking bay.
Police allege those charges are in relation to a grey Nissan Maxima sedan allegedly stolen from Thurgoona on Friday, January 26, and a white Toyota Camry sedan allegedly stolen from Henty on Sunday, February 11.
The 20-year-old was refused bail and appeared before Albury Local Court on Wednesday, where he was told to reappear at the same court on May 1.
A 23-year-old man was also charged with two counts of taking and driving a conveyance without consent of the owner and two counts of disposing of a motor vehicle part believed to be stolen.
Police allege the charge is in relation to a black Nissan Patrol SUV allegedly stolen from Currawarna on January 30, and a grey Jeep Cherokee SUV, allegedly stolen from Thurgoona the following day.
The 23-year-old remains in custody and will appear in Albury Local Court on Tuesday, April 20.
Additionally, a second 23-year old man was charged with larceny, taking and driving a conveyance without the consent of the owner and disposing of a motor vehicle part believed to be stolen.
Police allege those charges relate to a white Subaru Outback station wagon allegedly stolen from Albury on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
He will appear before Albury Local Court on Thursday, May 16.
