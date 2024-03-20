Fashion forward: Popular trackside event waves goodbye to the catwalk

The catwalk will be swapped for a QR code as this year's Fashions on the Field receives an overhaul.
The highly anticipated event, as part of the Albury Gold Cup, is changing due to evolving race day trends and expectations.
Fashions ambassador for the day Bronwyn Robertson is positive about the new changes taking place at Albury Racing Club.
"We're hoping that will bring a lot more people to the fashion event," she said.
"A lot of people don't like lining up and waiting for the heats and waiting for the finals because this is their big day out, so they would rather hang out with their friends."
Mrs Robertson said she hopes the changes will inject more people into the event as the number of entrants has been declining.
There will continue to be the dedicated fashion precinct as there has been in previous years.
Entrants will be supplied with an ID number and asked to fill out a QR code as they have their photo taken. Winners will be contacted throughout the day by phone or from a visit by one of the judges.
The new competition is now more inclusive, allowing anyone to enter who may have previously feared parading the catwalk.
Mrs Robertson is looking forward to encouraging racegoers to enter.
"It's my job to go out and seek the fashions and go out and mingle and visit all the marquees," she said.
"Find someone in that back corner that's hiding, that didn't think about entering, but I will approach them and get them to come and join us for a photo."
The new approach to Fashions on the Field has been modelled from several other race events around Australia.
There are two categories on the day, Best Dressed with a $1500 prize and Best Headwear with a $1000 prize.
"It's open to all genders, so it doesn't matter what you're wearing. Just get in there and put your best foot forward," Mrs Robertson said.
A newly introduced People's Choice award with a prize of $1000 will be open in the days after the Gold Cup, where the public can vote online for their favourite look.
