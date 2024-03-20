What Wagga families need to know about heading to high TB risk countries

Tuberculosis (TB) is a highly contagious infection Riverina residents are being told not to overlook when travelling overseas.
A light was shone on the commonly overlooked illness, caused by a bacteria which mainly affects the lungs, on Wednesday by the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) for World TB Day.
The day celebrates the efforts of medical practitioners in combating the disease as they work to eradicate TB fully by 2035, but also raises awareness around the fact that it remains an issue in Australia.
MLHD TB Care Coordinator Ginny Sykes said it is important residents are informed before travelling to countries that fall into the high risk category for the disease.
"Over the years, especially post COVID-19, a lot of Australian-born families are travelling with children under five - and we normally don't vaccinate these children for TB - to high risk countries who are unaware of what is the potential for infection," she said.
"That is something I am very aware of, it's not just overseas people, it's anybody travelling to a high-risk country and it's also about being aware of the vaccine."
The MLHD provides effective care to TB patients free of charge regardless of if they have a Medicare card.
Fellow MLHD TB care coordinator Noel Paradero said it is important people know they do have access to care for TB in Australia.
"This is something I'm passionate about because when I was applying for a job in Canada and the UK and here in Australia I had a lot of TB assessments myself and there is a stigma attached to it," he said.
"If you're someone coming from overseas, you're scared to go to the hospital, you don't know how to navigate the healthcare system here, you think there will be a lot of charges for medication, so it's important for us to know there is help.
"We're here to help you and we're going to assist you as much as we can and everything is free."
MLHD TB clinical nurse consultant Emma Hunt said a lot people are also under the impression we don't have TB in Australia.
"We do," she said.
"There's still a lot of stigma around TB, a lot of people are still frightened by the diagnosis, they think they will be excluded from society if they have TB and that is not the case.
"The symptoms are quite vague and can be mistaken for other illnesses, so a cough, a fever, weight loss, night sweats are clear symptoms of TB but can be mistaken for other things."
