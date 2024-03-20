'A very respected trainer': Shinn remembered for his work on and off the track

SUCCESSFUL Southern District trainer Norm Shinn is being remembered as a great both on and off the track.
Shinn passed away last Thursday, aged 90, in Sydney where he was surrounded by family.
The talented horseman hailed from Tumut originally and spent time training there and later in Wagga, where he made a big impact.
Shinn won the 1975 Wagga Town Plate with Cabramatta Jack and enjoyed great success with Tauro in the late 90s.
Shinn trained Tauro to five metropolitan wins from Wagga, including the 1999 Country Cup at Randwick. Tauro went on to run a beaten favourite in the Wagga Gold Cup behind Goodwood later that campaign.
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin described Shinn as a 'shrewd trainer'.
"He was a very shrewd trainer, very cluey," Colvin recalled.
"He knew how to get a horse right, there's no doubt about that. He was a very good trainer.
"We missed him around here later. He was a very respected trainer. I learnt a few things from him too over the years."
Shinn began in Tumut and moved to Warwick Farm where he trained for a number of years. He then returned to the region at Wagga, where he enjoyed success.
Shinn then spent a small amount of time in Queensland, where he trained a small team, before retiring in Goulburn to be closer to family.
Colvin said Shinn was not only a good trainer but a great character.
"We stayed in contact all of the time, he was a fantastic bloke," Colvin said.
"He could tell a story. Having a beer and listening to him, you were never bored. He could tell some stories.
"He always kept himself immaculate, his stables were immaculate and his horses always looked fantastic."
Former Wagga trainer Brad Witt worked for Shinn as a teenager and had nothing but kind words to say about him.
"He was a gentleman," Witt said.
"He was a real good trainer. He was a beautiful bloke, good trainer, very, very smart with a horse. All of his horses always looked immaculate. Like he was himself."
Shinn will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Leppington at 2pm on Monday.
