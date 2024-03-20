'It's been a great comp': Champions crowned in junior tennis grand finals

The Wagga Junior Tennis competition wrapped up on the weekend with grand finals across the four divisions being played at South Wagga Tennis Club.
Competition coordinator Matt Hort believed it was a fantastic way to wrap up the season that commenced all the way back in October.
"It all went well," Hort said.
"We had four divisions playing their respective grand finals in the team format on the weekend.
"All were hotly contested with various positions competing in the grand finals after the top four teams in each division made the finals.
"With the semis being played the week prior some teams finished fourth in the regular season and still managed to get a birth in the grand final which is nice to see."
Hort said there were a number of standout performances in the grand finals which included a couple of smaller local towns claiming some silverware.
"We had the Coolamon Young Guns take out our division one which was great," he said.
"They represented the Coolamon Tennis Club at Redgrave Park and then we also had a The Rock Tennis Association play-off in division three with both teams being from The Rock.
"As far as local club representation that was great to see from those venues."
The two venues out of town became a regular host of fixtures throughout the season due to the closure of the facility at Bolton Park.
Hort said it was fantastic to see such strong participation from juniors from The Rock and Coolamon and believed it was a positive for the sport locally.
"It's been great to see those clubs playing in the competition as a whole, but also playing at a strong level as well which is good to see for local tennis," he said.
Other smaller venues around town including at Charles Sturt University and Hopwood Park have also hosted regular fixtures this season and Hort said it's been great to utilise those facilities while the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre is undergoing redevelopment.
"Using the smaller venues around town has been really good," he said.
"Both as organisers and as spectators and players as well, you can see a vast array of courts from quite a simple location.
"Players have been great at adapting to where they are playing each week and parents as well.
"It's been a great comp and a great season, we are just really lucky we were able to put it on for everyone."
