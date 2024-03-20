ON THE PACE: Mare takes advantage of perfect passage for metro win

DUN Me Up Francy produced a timely return to form to provide Ellen Jones more metropolitan success.
The four-year-old was able to find a passage along the pegs to take out the $20,000 The Pearl Final at Melton on Saturday.
After striking trouble after locking wheels in her heat, Jones was pleased to see the mare bounce back from a string of unplaced efforts.
She only missed the top four once in her first 10 starts before five unplaced efforts.
"She rose through the grades really quick and was up in class so much but she went to the paddock, had a good spell and has come back a bit better than before," Jones said.
"It was good to win that race.
"She went really well in the heat but just locked wheels at a big time and even (husband) Blake said it was one of the best feelings she'd given him that day so I was pretty confident going into Melton."
Brother-in-law Mark Pitt took the drive on Saturday.
Jones has also taken over the training of Business In Heaven for Col Thomas for the Bathurst Gold Crown carnival.
He has drawn three in the fifth of the six heats on Friday.
There are a number of Riverina connections with runners in both the fillies heats on Wednesday as well as the colts and geldings heats.
The three-year-old heats for both sexes will be on Monday before the four finals are run next Saturday.
****
BLAZING Home put in a big display in his first start for new trainer Jarrod Alchin at Menangle on Saturday.
Despite missing the start after galloping in the score up, Blazing Home was still able to recover well enough to finish second behind Golden Bay, who is owned by Michael Boots.
However he has been placed outside of the draw again and will start from barrier 10 in the $30,000 final on Saturday.
With regular reinsman Jackson Painting suspended, Will Rixon will take the drive, while Cameron Hart will start from three on Golden Bay.
****
STENO continues to add to her strong record since moving to Western Australia.
She has now won six straight starts for owner and breeder Dianne Kelly after winning the $35,000 Golden Girls Mile at Pinjarra on Monday.
Kelly actually bred the quinella of the feature race with Machs Legacy finishing second.
****
A NUMBER of droughts were broken at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday night.
Jindera reinsman Leon Hancock scored his first win in almost two years after Roll The Aces backed up two straight placings to win for the first time since September 2022.
It was Hancock's first success since July 2022 however he certainly didn't have to wait as long for his second with Good Time Nedra scoring two races later.
Both horses are trained by his mother Lynn.
Tim Doherty then won his first race since 2022 when Ruby Dear won on debut.
****
RIVERINA Paceway continues its busy period with another meeting on Friday.
The first of eight races is at 1.23pm.
Racing continues at Wagga on Tuesday with the heats on the Riverina Championships.
