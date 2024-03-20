MCUE unveils three co-captains as part of new-look leadership group

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will have three co-captains this season as part of a new-look leadership group.
Ethan Schiller, Harry Fitzsimmons and Tristan Wheeler have been given the honour of leading the club while rounding out the group is Doug Arthur, Lachy Kendall and Charle Spackman.
Schiller has played over 100 senior games for the club and all of his footy with the Goannas after graduating from the junior club.
He said it was a huge honour to be given the co-captaincy nod at a club he never sees himself leaving.
"Yeah it really is," Schiller said.
"To be completely honest I never really saw it happening, I always thought I'd play at Mango but just play footy and that was it.
"So when Nelson (Foley) and Harry (Collins) kind of pulled me to the side and said here's what we are thinking for the year I was a bit shocked but definitely honoured and privileged.
"I've played for the club my whole life, I haven't gone anywhere else and I don't see myself going anywhere else.
"So being captain is a pretty big honour."
Schiller also said it was fantastic to be able to share the duties with Fitzsimmons and Wheeler this season.
"I think it's unreal," he said.
"We are a pretty young team that have a lot of dynamics going on so I reckon the three of us is a brilliant choice."
Fitzsimmons only arrived at the club at the beginning of last season and admitted that he was a bit surprised when he was approached about taking on the role.
"Yeah it is a massive honour, especially after two years the club," Fitzsimmons said.
"It was a bit of a surprise when Nelse asked me but I'm obviously not going to say no to an opportunity like that.
"I'm ready to grab it by the horns and make the most of it."
Fitzsimmons had a delayed start to the season last year and said he was keen to hit the ground running on Good Friday in just over a week's time.
"The last two years I've been pretty injury prone with my knee," he said.
"Especially last year was hard coming across to a new club and letting them know that I had to have surgery and miss all of pre-season and a couple of games.
"That was probably the hardest thing missing pre-season going to a new club as that's where you earn the most respect.
"But this pre-season has probably been my best, it's given me a little bit of determination to hook in a bit more and I'm super keen to get at it."
Wheeler is a Eastlakes junior who returned to the club at the beginning of last season after a couple of years away playing Group Nine.
The young defender had a breakout return season in 2023 and was honoured to be given the nod to hold a leadership role.
"I'm very appreciative of Nelson and H's views at the moment about how we've been training," Wheeler said.
"It's a bit of an honour to run out with the boys and be a role model on and off the field for the club."
Wheeler said the club was looking good ahead of their season-opener against Wagga Tigers and believed the club was in great shape ahead of their first game of the season.
"I feel like we've done a bit of a bigger pre-season this year," he said.
"I reckon we are much fitter as a whole club combined so we are just looking forward to getting involved in that first game and running around with the boys."
MCUE coach Nelson Foley was delighted to have the trio locked in as co-captains and believed they would do a fantastic job of leading the Goannas this season.
"We're really happy and we think it's a good mix of guys," he said.
"Eth is a lifetime servant of Mango and probably one of the better players the club has ever had.
"He leads by example really well and I know a lot of the young guys look up to him.
"Tristan Wheeler is a Mangoplah name as well and he's supremely talented, the way that he's applied himself over the last two years but this year in particular he pretty well picked himself for the role.
"Then Harry Fitzsimmons, it's hard to believe that this time last year he'd only just come to the club.
"He's on the committee now, he's coaching the 17's and he's just an incredible leader of men."
