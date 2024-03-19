On a wing and a prayer: When Father Frank came up against Mick Grambeau

It is not recorded whether Fr Frank said a little prayer for safety sake before the opening ball-up at Ganmain, but you could not blame him if he had done so. Divine intervention was not going to help Griffith that afternoon, as Ganmain won by 130 points - 25.18 (168) to 6.2 (38) ... Grambeau booted two goals and was in Ganmain's best players and Fr Frank, too, was also named amongst the best on the ground.