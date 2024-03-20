INSIDE RACING: Wagga trainers carry high hopes into Albury carnival

WAGGA trainer Doug Gorrel is confident Asgarda can continue on her upward trajectory with a strong performance in Thursday's $75,000 City Handicap (1175m) at Albury.
The City Handicap is considered one of the 'big four' in the Southern District Racing Association with the feature sprint and cup at both Wagga and Albury generally the most prestigious and hardest races to win.
Asgarda confirmed her ability with a fighting second placing behind Bianco Vilano in the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Albury last month and the pair will again go head-to-head in the City Handicap.
TAB has Bianco Vilano the $3.90 favourite with Asgarda ($4.00) and the Mitch Beer-trained Flying Sultan ($4.80) the only other horses in single figures.
Gorrel believes Asgarda is ready to run another big race.
"I'm pretty happy with her. She should be pretty strong (on Thursday), she's feeling good, she's drawn well," Gorrel said.
"It's a hard race. Bianco Vilano should start favourite. Demanding Mo's not a bad horse. There is some nice horses there, they certainly won't be giving it away."
While Asgarda's two most recent wins have been over 1400m, her first two victories were over 1180m and 1200m. Gorrel is confident she can still be effective over the shorter trip.
"I think in time she will be a better horse over 1400 and a mile but for the moment there's plenty of freshness in those legs," he said.
"She had a little let up and we kept her work to win a 1200 race so I think she'll let down pretty good."
Kayla Nisbet sticks for the City Handicap with Asgarda drawn ideally in barrier three.
Nisbet has ridden Asgarda in seven of her 10 career starts and Gorrel revealed she will stay in the saddle for the $1 million Country Championships Final at Randwick on April 6.
"I'm happy to put her on," he said.
"Asgarda's different, she's not bombproof, Kayla knows her and gets on well with her so I think I would rather stick with that."
A strong performance at Albury on Thursday may even open the door for a tilt at the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) after the Championships final.
"If she can go well in this race, win or place in this race, then we might even look at a Wagga Town Plate after the Championship final," Gorrel said.
"Give her a little freshen up and head to Wagga. But she would need to tick this box. There's a lot of water to go under the bridge yet. She's still got to keep raising the bar."
...
A SOFT track certainly hasn't dampened Tim Donnelly's confidence heading into the two-day Albury Gold Cup carnival.
Donnelly will take a strong five-horse team to Albury, headed by Cliff House in the $50,000 Albury Mile (1600m) and Lipstick Swing in the $75,000 Flat Knacker (900m).
The Albury track received 22 millimetres of rain on Tuesday night and has been downgraded to a soft seven.
Donnelly believes that will only help his team.
"I was quite happy we got that bit of rain, that's why I'm backing up Duchy Of Cornwall (on Thursday) and Guess on Friday. They're looking for wet tracks," Donnelly said.
"County Kilkenny certainly likes the wet, anything from a soft five onwards I'm happy with."
Donnelly expects Cliff House to run a big race in the Albury Mile, where a win can guarantee a Wagga Gold Cup start.
"He's got a good record second up, a mile second up, about the same break between races as last prep so I'm happy with him," Donnelly said.
"His run was great in the Championships so there's no reason why he won't run well."
Danny Beasley will ride all five of Donnelly's runners.
...
THERE shapes as just two Southern District representatives in the $150,000 Southern Country Championships Wild Card (1400m) at Goulburn on Sunday.
Albury trainer Ron Stubbs has indicated that Baledon will stay at home and contest the $50,000 Albury Mile (1600m) on Thursday instead of heading to the wild card.
That leaves Wagga gallopers Salute Again and Burrandana.
Salute Again trialled behind Baledon at Wagga last week in preparation for the hit-out, while Burrandana has not been sighted since a foot abscess ruled him out of the SDRA heat last month.
Wagga trainer Wayne Carroll is hoping for further rain to help Salute Again, with the Goulburn track rated a soft six on Wednesday.
The Southern District trio were three of just 17 nominations for the wild card, which is the last opportunity to qualify for the $1 million Country Championships Final at Randwick on April 6.
The nominations are naturally filled with horses from the South East, headlined by the likes of Zouatica, Invertational and Bon Frankie.
...
LIGHTLY-raced Wagga galloper He's My Warrior has headed to the metropolitan area.
He's My Warrior has been transferred from Wagga trainer Scott Spackman to the Rosehill stable of David Payne.
The three-year-old went around in good company in a Rosehill 1030m trial on Monday, finishing third behind the talented Iknowastar and group one-placed Roots.
Connections turned down a big offer from Hong Kong after he won his maiden at Wagga at his second race start but then failed to fire at his two starts next preparation back in December.
...
NARRANDERA Race Club has locked in a major sponsor for the next three years.
Community Bank Narrandera & District has enhanced its sponsorship of the club and will take naming rights of the Narrandera Cup for the next three years.
It will be recognised as Narrandera Race Club's major sponsor.
"It's just fantastic news and a terrific result for Narrandera Race Club," club president Graeme Mathieson said.
"It shows a lot of confidence in our racing club and racing in Narrandera.
"We're pleased to have the three-year commitment locked away, especially as it is a community-based bank backing another community organisation."
The $60,000 Narrandera Cup will be run on Sunday, July 14 and will again be a qualifier for the Big Dance.
...
THIS will be the last edition of Inside Racing.
The Daily Advertiser remains committed to racing but the coverage will not include Inside Racing moving forward.
...
GALLOPS
Thursday: Albury (TAB)
Friday: Albury (TAB)
Saturday: Tullibigeal (non-TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.