The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

INSIDE RACING: Wagga trainers carry high hopes into Albury carnival

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 20 2024 - 3:07pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel with stable star Asgarda, who will contest the City Handicap at Albury on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel with stable star Asgarda, who will contest the City Handicap at Albury on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith

WAGGA trainer Doug Gorrel is confident Asgarda can continue on her upward trajectory with a strong performance in Thursday's $75,000 City Handicap (1175m) at Albury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.