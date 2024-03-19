McMahon impressed with Coolamon's first trial against Finley

Coolamon coach Gavin McMahon was impressed by what he saw in the Hoppers' opening trial game of the pre-season.
The Hoppers travelled to Finley to take on the Cats and were able to escape the game without any injuries.
Although going down in the contest by roughly a handful of goals, McMahon said it was a good first hit out for his side.
"We certainly got a fair bit of it not right, but there were some really good signs on things we've been working on," McMahon said.
"We could see some of the signs even though it was a bit of a scrappy affair."
Although there were some strong performers for the Hoppers, McMahon said he was more pleased by their ability to play as a unit.
"In general I was more impressed by how the boys played together," he said.
"The execution wasn't awesome and a bit scrappy, but Finley are a pretty handy side.
"So we were up against it a fair bit, but I was more pleased by how we went about it as a unit rather than as individuals.
"The boys were pretty good and had a go which was not surprising."
McMahon also revealed a couple of the Hoppers new recruits got to take to the field in green and white for the first time.
"Timmy Coenen and big Leddy (Adian Ledson) played," he said.
"Both were great but they were trying to learn new teammates and a new gamestyle too.
"All of that fed into it being a bit of a scrappy affair I suppose, but there were really good signs."
It's expected that the Hoppers will be blooding a lot of young players this season and McMahon said there were some good performances from a couple of talented young guns.
"With Campbell Mattingly and Jack Rudd we know what we are going to get," he said.
"Then the two Perrot boys (Archie and Oscar) and Lachie Moore it was their first taste of senior company so it was good to get them through a game at that level."
The Hoppers will play North Wagga in a second trial game this weekend and McMahon was a tad unsure on how they would line up against the Saints.
"It's no secret on where we are at," he said.
"We've had a fair bit of turnover and we are really just trying to get through two games and give everyone a run.
"That's the key piece, we just need to try and get a list to round one that's all had a run.
"Probably the more senior end and the young fellas played In Finley and a couple of those have a little bit of a niggle, so we'll see how they go and whether they play.
"But I think we've got pretty strong numbers for the North Wagga game so we'll see how we go."
