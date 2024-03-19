Ball hungry Lions import prepares for Australian netball after a year off

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Kiwi import is excited to just hold a netball again.
After a year away from netball, Shearer Cam Puhara is ready to return to the court.
The kiwi shearer arrived in Australia last year and was selected by coach Georgia Tilyard for her new-look A grade side.
Eager to return to her sport, Puhara made contact with friend and speed shear organiser Atareta Te Kanawa-Semenoff who got her in contact with the Lions.
With an impressive resume from home, including representative and top club level play, Tilyard was eager to bring the Kiwi onboard.
"I'm so stoked, over the moon," Puhara said.
"I had a year off so it's good to feel like I'm getting about to be back in it.
"I was playing indoor socials and I thought maybe I want to have a jam here, I've never had a jam in a whole new country, so I thought lets just see how it goes.
"I'm a bit nervous though.
"I'm excited to see how the connections will be playing with people I have no idea how they play, I'm excited to be in something that's new and that I am unaware of, it's a new challenge to throw at me."
With no knowledge on her new club and league, Puhara is looking forward to coming into the competition with no expectations.
A high performer back home, she is ready for the challenge of a new style of game.
"You can throw me anywhere, and I'll get that ball, that's the main thing," she said.
"I'm very excited to jump back on court but I'm definitely nervous, I haven't seen any of the netball here except what I've seen on TV.
"You can kind of get the gist of the difference of play here on the netball court.
"Back home it's fast but here it is way faster paced, and everyone's mindset is on the same level.
"Everybody's hungry."
Pleased to be returning to the court, she said after a lifetime of her time revolving around netball, she's missed its presence in her life.
"I wasn't even allowed to have a year off when I was at home really, that's just how it goes, someone says 'hey netball is coming up' and I'd get down there," she said.
"I love it. I do.
"That's one thing, I had last year off and I went alright now I know I don't like having a year off. It makes me feel so lazy."
Puhara's first run with the Lions will be on Thursday night when they play North Wagga in a pre-season trial match.
