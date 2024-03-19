Recruits show promising signs in first trial appearance for Turvey Park

Star Turvey Park recruits Lachy Warren and Will Ford have impressed in their first trial game for the Bulldogs.
The inside mid and key forward were the big name recruits for the reigning premiers over the off-season and help fill the vacancies of Luke Fellows and Brad Ashcroft who joined North Adelaide in the SANFL.
The pair missed the trial against Ainslie but were on deck to face Sydney Uni and Bulldogs coach Cal Dooley said the duo showed plenty of good signs.
"I was very happy with how they both went," Dooley said.
"I think Lachy is going to be a great addition to our midfield, he's a competitive beast and he loves the hardball and not just the outside ball which we love.
"He was strong over the footy all day and his work around the contest was excellent.
"Then Will showed us that if we can get him in a one-on-one then he's going to win it nine times out of 10.
"We are going to be very excited by how much firepower he's going to provide for us down there.
"He looks very strong on the lead and overhead which we love and then he also had very good direction, obviously it's a hard bit hard to lead from the full forward position as far as structures go but he did try his best.
"We are very excited for what those two boys are going to bring for us this year and it was a good start for them both."
Warren and Ford weren't the only two to impress Dooley in their trial against Sydney Uni as he mentioned a couple of young defenders performed very well.
"I was very happy with a couple of the younger boys," he said.
"Archie Jenkins has been thrown down back this year and we've thrown him into the deep end as he's never really played there before.
"He's been super impressive over these first two trial games, he's playing pretty undersized on some quite large full forwards and he's more than held his own.
"Then young Baxter Harmer in the back pocket as well has really seemed to have taken a leap this pre-season.
"He looks to be developing quite nicely and I'm excited to see what those two boys can do for me down there this year."
Xavier McDevitt has joined the Bulldogs this season after playing six senior games for East Wagga-Kooringal last year while they have also welcomed onboard William Morris-Wilson.
Dooley also confirmed that Matt Ness wouldn't be making the commute to play for the Bulldogs this season and added that Luke Mazzocchi has made the move to Adelaide.
