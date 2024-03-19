The Daily Advertiser
SDRA's Country Championships quinella to go head-to-head again at Albury

By Graeme White
March 19 2024 - 1:45pm
Bianco Vilano, with part-owner Bruce McNamara and trainer Ron Stubbs, will start in the Albury City Handicap on Thursday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Bianco Vilano and Asgarda - which filled the quinella in the Albury Country Championships and have a huge date ahead in next month's $1 million final - are set to showcase their strengths in the Albury City Handicap.

