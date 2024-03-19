Bulldogs coach set for stint on sidelines after picking up injury in trial game

Turvey Park coach Cal Dooley has received an unfortunate setback on the eve of the new season after picking up an ankle injury in their trial game against Sydney Uni.
Dooley picked up the injury in the first quarter of their second trial game of the pre-season and is hopeful that he will only miss roughly the opening month of the Bulldogs' premiership defence.
"I've got an MRI on Tuesday and once we find out what the go is there we will go down the path of trying to get me back on track," Dooley said.
"But after the discussions with the physio it sounds like a four to six weeker."
The injury to the Bulldogs leader completed what was a trying day for an undermanned Turvey Park outfit who went down to Sydney Uni by roughly 10 goals.
Dooley took a lot out of the clash with the classy AFL Sydney side and believed that there would be a lot of positive lessons taken out of the trial.
"There were positives and negatives which is what you are going to get with every trial game," he said.
"We'll do a bit of a review on Tuesday and go over it all but we learnt a couple of good lessons and Sydney was a quality side.
"We had quite a young team out on the park there and we got some good lessons from Sydney Uni that's for sure."
Many of the negatives for Dooley came as a result of his injury as the Bulldogs went into the trial without a number of their established players.
"It was just the inability to hold structure without leaders," he said.
"We were missing four of our leadership group on the weekend with other commitments and then I went down in the first quarter and we just lost our structure after that.
"Once your structure goes it's hard to play the style of game we want to and it all broke down there.
"It's a good lesson for the young fellas that they just can't rely on the older boys to pull the weight in regards to making sure we structure up right and make sure we have the on-field leadership we need.
"The young fellas need to step up in that area and make sure they use their voice and direction with their teammates and not just rely on the old boys."
The Bulldogs will take on East Wagga-Kooringal in a third trial game this weekend and Dooley believed the clash against the Hawks would give his side an opportunity to work on the structures they want to implement this season.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"We'll put a big emphasis this week on making sure we completely understand what we are trying to achieve this year in regards to how we want to play and structure up.
"We want to make sure when we go into this game that we implement those things because we know when we do it and it showed against Ainslie that when we play to the structure that we want where we are setting up properly that we are going to be a very good side this year and obviously push for a flag again.
"It will just be a big emphasis on making sure that everyone knows the roles that we want them to play and they are fulfilling those roles and making sure they are setting up properly."
The Bulldogs will open their season on April 13 at home against Wagga Tigers and currently Dooley is the only player who will definitely be unavailable for selection.
Forward Lachy Leary broke his nose in their trial game against Ainslie and is currently touch and go for round one selection.
