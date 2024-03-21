Black holes, blister pops: What it takes for Luke to push through 24hr runs

"You have some nutrition, whether it's some flat Coke or some noodles, and then you kind of just come out of that and find a bit of energy that picks you up and you grab onto that and lean on it as much as you can to pick the pace up a bit more to keep pushing forward for as long as it lasts because it doesn't last forever and you find yourself back in that dark place and you've got to dig yourself back out. Because if you can't, your race might just be over.

