Black holes, blister pops: What it takes for Luke to push through 24hr runs

KAPOOKA physical training instructor Luke Thompson says it will be an 'honour' to represent Australia at a unique athletic event next month.
Thompson has been selected in the Australian team for the 24 Hour Asian and Oceania Championships to be held in Canberra on April 6-7.
The 37-year-old is only new to the 24-hour discipline but has already impressed enough at his first couple of attempts to secure a spot in the Australian Emus team for the championships.
Thompson said it was a 'dream come true' to win selection for Australia on the international stage.
"I'm absolutely stoked," Thompson said.
"I put in an application to be selected and I was lucky enough to get the call up with a spot on the team. It was just an amazing feeling.
"Throughout all my training, I just kept visualising to myself making that initial phone call to my mum, my dad, coming home and telling my family. Then getting that phone call and actually being able to make those phone calls to my family was just a dream come true.
"It was a very emotional experience and something I'll never forget. I'm absolutely stoked to be honest.
"I think this is just the beginning really and I am very thankful for this opportunity. I think this is going to open up some doors."
Thompson says he's always been 'a bit of a runner' but found himself experimenting with a 24-hour event after completing his first ultra marathon.
The 24-hour endurance event is a race as to who can cover the most kilometres during the time period, while running around a 400m running track.
There are six members of the Australian men's team and five in the women's team with the top three efforts going to the total score.
At his first effort, Thompson completed 200km during the 24-hour period. His next effort was 226km, then 234km. He now has 240km in his sights at the championships.
"I've competed across a multitude of distances but...I kind of got chicken-armed and bullied into running for 24 hours," he said.
"I absolutely hated the experience. I covered 200kms and my feet were just blistered to the buggery and I felt like I had been hit by a bus and I thought to myself, never again am I going to do this.
"But even with that 200km, that total was quite a big total for someone that had never done it. I was told you've got a little bit of promise here.
"Just post this race the race director for the Australian National Championships reached out to me and asked if I wanted to come and race. I actually respectfully declined and said no thank you but once I was feeling a bit better I emailed back and said let's do this.
"I placed third.
"I really enjoyed this race, and with a better approach to blister management and race strategy I was able to go on to quite a significant improvement from my previous race. I think it was also at this point I realised that this style of racing was for me."
The strategy Thompson attacks the race with is to run for 13 minutes and then power walk for two. He repeats that continually throughout.
Naturally there a number of challenges in an event of this nature and Thompson talks us through the major obstacles, starting with the biggest.
"The biggest challenge...it starts off nice and easy I guess. You set your pace, you're amongst it socially, you're enjoying the chats with everybody, you're staying on top of nutrition, hydration, all that kind of stuff," Thompson explains.
"I suppose as you really start to get deep into the race, I suppose about eight hours, you've covered 80 plus kilometres. The target is generally for myself 11km an hour. From there, you just go through your highs and lows.
"You go down these big dark holes, you're just hurting, you don't want to keep moving forward but you kind of just keep pushing through it to the point where you're justifying in your own mind to just stop. You can stop. Pull off, sit down, rest, it doesn't matter.
"I think then you have to really lean on your support crew to help pull you out of these holes.
"They have a tough job in themselves, they sit there the whole race and you need them to stay awake too, they'll feed you, they'll change your socks, they'll pop your blisters, they'll tape your feet and give you words of encouragement as you trot along. You become quite attached to your support person, and as funny as it sounds, you look forward to seeing them on every lap. They really do keep you together.
"All of the other competitors on track also really help when you are feeling flat, even though we're out there racing each other, we are all actually out there supporting and encouraging each other to do to the best that we can.
"You have some nutrition, whether it's some flat Coke or some noodles, and then you kind of just come out of that and find a bit of energy that picks you up and you grab onto that and lean on it as much as you can to pick the pace up a bit more to keep pushing forward for as long as it lasts because it doesn't last forever and you find yourself back in that dark place and you've got to dig yourself back out. Because if you can't, your race might just be over.
"It's up and down, the highs and lows, it's a rollercoaster of emotion."
"You've got to really be able to differentiate the pain that you're feeling," Thompson tells.
"Whether it's new pain or pain that can potentially get you withdrawn or is this just pain that you've experienced before in training that you know you can physically and mentally push through.
"Because you know you get a lot of that and you've got to break down those mental barriers and get through it."
Competitors also change direction every four hours to help with the wear and tear on the body.
"You look forward to those changes because if you're going clockwise, for example, the right side of the body definitely takes a beating so when you do change, it's a little bit of relief," Thompson said.
Typically with the nature of a 24-hour race, competitors go without sleep throughout.
Thompson's military background helps him with that and he sees the lack of sleep as hardly an issue for some competitors.
"The sleep isn't the biggest issue," he said.
"It's not too bad because it's only 24 hours. I've done a few exercises within the military that's kept me up for a few days straight so this isn't so bad.
"It's just the fatigue - mentally, emotionally, physically - that's the hardest challenge of all.
"To stay focused I guess. If you're not focused and you can't maintain your focus for 24 hours, your body wants to keep giving in so you've got to be strong and focused throughout."
"It's not just show up race day, the process to get there is probably the hardest part," Thompson explains.
"Training, and being able to juggle life as well. Work, family, kids.
"Some of my training, I'll get up and go and do 50, 60, 70kms, but I'll get up at two or three in the morning to do this so then I can come home and then I can punch straight into my responsibilities as a father.
"I don't really like to do my long runs during the day because then my wife gets stuck with the kids all day. I don't mind sacrificing a little sleep to allow for that. You kind of get used to it."
Thompson also explains that it's important that training doesn't become 'a chore'.
"If you're waking up and you're really not wanting to just get up and run and it's actually starting to become a chore, you need to then take a bit of a break to reset or go and find another hobby," he said.
"You've got to enjoy what you're doing, especially when you're out there for four or five hours or more on a training run, just in your own headspace. You've got to really enjoy it.
"The process and all the training to get there is such a big part of it. The sacrifices you make to get there along the way, it's a journey."
Inspiration plays an important part in Thompson's journey to the Australian team.
"My main goal in life is to be the best father figure I can be to my children, and I want them to grow up being proud of their daddy," he said.
"I always run with my heart, and I always run with my kids in the forefront of my mind, they are what truly gives me the most energy when I'm struggling out there. I run for my kids!"
He also has an important message for fellow runners out there that it's never too late.
"Do not to let your age deter you from following your dreams, age is merely just a number, and anybody is capable of achieving anything they put their mind to, It just requires a little focus and perseverance, believe in yourself and you will get there," he said.
"Strong mental fitness lets us approach our true physical limits."
