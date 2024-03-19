'Needs to happen quickly': Clock ticks on Wagga Ring King's Olympics dream

The clock is ticking for Wagga boxer Regarn Simbwa's Paris Olympics dream with just under 130 days remaining until the 2024 games commence.
Simbwa was one of a dozen Ugandan athletes who remained in the country following the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast and he has since built a life for himself right here in Wagga.
A lengthy and frustrating battle regarding his citizenship application has provided plenty of hurdles over the past few years, however Simbwa has remained committed to representing Australia.
But with time running out until the games commence, his Barefoot Boxing coach Tony Abbott says that his application needs to get sorted imminently if he is to have any chance of heading to Paris.
"We can't do anything without immigration," Abbott said.
"At the moment no one from Australia has qualified for the Olympics in his weight division and if there's an opportunity for us to try and box off for that then we have to have citizenship.
"I can't guarantee there is another opportunity for him to box off but he has to have citizenship as if he doesn't then we can't even apply for that process.
"It really needs to happen quickly."
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has made multiple representations on Simbwa's behalf to the Minister of Immigration, in which he advised him that time is of the utmost importance and encouraged him to consider the case in a more timely matter.
McCormack is this week following that up again by hand delivering further correspondence regarding the case to the immigration minister.
The delay in his application has majorly impacted Simbwa's representative opportunities with Abbott revealing that they've had to turn down two international trips in recent months.
"It's disappointing as we've had some opportunities to represent NSW in New Zealand and Papua New Guinea," he said.
"Neither we could do because we haven't got the immigration sorted and he has to have an Australian passport to be able to go.
"As soon as we get that passport there will be big opportunities and he's part of the NSW Futures Squad so he will have those opportunities."
Despite the obstacles, Simbwa has continued to hone and work on his craft and recently claimed his third PCYC King of the Ring title.
Simbwa was happy with his performance and glad he could perform well at what was his first event of the year.
"I feel so pleased about what I achieved, I'm so happy because it's now my third time being the King of the Ring," Simbwa said.
"It wasn't easy as it was a big competition, there were international fighters like people from New Zealand and Fiji.
"So it was really great to be back in the ring for the first time in 2024."
Simbwa had two fights over the tournament and he said that he was pretty happy with how he performed in the pair of bouts.
"The fights went well," he said.
"I fought with a boy who was the New Zealand champion and he went to the Olympic qualifiers.
"I fought him in the semi-finals and then in the final I fought a boy from the ACT.
"He also went to the nationals and they were good fights."
While Simbwa is currently Wagga's Ring King, the next potential title holder is continuing his rise in the sport.
Barefoot Boxing had 13-year-old Caden Bailey represent the club at a development camp at the King of the Ring event.
Abbott was really pleased with how the young talent handled himself at the camp and revealed plans of a possible exhibition fight for the youngster in the coming months.
"He did really well," he said.
"There was guys from gyms all over Australia in it and they trained under Sitali Tevi-Fulmaono who is a former junior world champion.
"He did great, everything he did really well and he represented the team fantastically, I'm quite proud of him.
"We are building towards him having an exhibition bout in April as in the ACT they can fight under 14's so we are heading there."
