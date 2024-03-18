Tired truckies, drug drivers, suspect cash in a van alleged in Riverina blitz

More than 70 drivers were penalised, nine allegedly returned positive tests for drugs and two face immediate charges after a four-day police blitz on heavy vehicles in the Riverina.
Operation Convoy (Regional) was established by officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command - Riverina Sector and the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR).
The operation commenced on Tuesday, March 12, targeting impaired driving, unsafe mechanical standards and road restraints on Riverina roads.
The four-day operation ended on Friday, March 15, with police officers stopping more than 330 heavy vehicles travelling along arterial and feeder roads.
Of the 314 random roadside drug tests conducted, nine positive results were returned, police said.
Officers also issued 77 heavy vehicle infringement notices for a range of offences relating to fatigue, load restraints and dimensional breaches.
A further 21 defects and 50 cautions were also issued.
Charges included two men who were stopped on the Hume Highway at Gundagai in a rental van.
Police said a search of the vehicle found a large amount of cash hidden in shoe boxes, a UHF radio, and an electronic tracker, which were all seized.
The men were charged with recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime and deal with property proceeds of crime.
Checks at the Coolac heavy vehicle inspection site on the Hume Highway also led to a number of charges and fines being handed out.
Police allege the driver of a B-double returned a positive drug test for methamphetamine, and was also found to have fatigue and logbook breaches.
Another B-double driver dealt with at the site was found to have eight fatigue breaches, two of which were critical, police said.
Five other heavy vehicle drivers also allegedly provided positive test results to methamphetamine and cannabis, police said.
The driver of a truck towing a 16-tonne horse float carrying three horses was allegedly found to have failed to record work diary entries for the last month before admitting to running two work diaries.
Police held major fatigue concerns and issued the driver a notice not to drive for 24 hours.
Superintendent Robert Toynton from the South West Region Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said the operation came about following "recent incidents".
"There were 314 fatal crashes in NSW in 2023, with 31 of those fatal crashes occurring in the Murray River, Murrumbidgee, and Riverina regions - 10 of those crashes involving heavy vehicles," he said.
"There were a further 37 serious injury road crashes involving heavy vehicles.
"The cost of road trauma to the community is significant, including human, social and financial considerations.
"We strongly encourage drivers of heavy vehicles to ensure they are practising safety at all times. This means checking your load, taking regular breaks, and complying with road rules and relevant legislation.
"Heavy vehicles remain over-represented in serious crashes, and we want to reduce this as much as possible."
Anyone with information about dangerous driving behaviours is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or visiting the online reporting page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.