Tired truckies, drug drivers, suspect cash in a van alleged in Riverina blitz

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 19 2024 - 10:57am, first published 10:30am
More than 330 heavy vehicles were stopped during a four-day police operation in the Riverina. Picture by NSW Police
More than 70 drivers were penalised, nine allegedly returned positive tests for drugs and two face immediate charges after a four-day police blitz on heavy vehicles in the Riverina.

Senior Journalist

