The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Your say: Musings from a traffic watcher on a Wagga street corner

By Letters
March 21 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Watching Wagga traffic leaves today's correspondent with the impression not all drivers are perfect. File image
Watching Wagga traffic leaves today's correspondent with the impression not all drivers are perfect. File image

I was sitting having coffee at the Thorne Street-Forsyth Street coffee shop.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.