Your say: Musings from a traffic watcher on a Wagga street corner

I was sitting having coffee at the Thorne Street-Forsyth Street coffee shop.
At this intersection, the northbound traffic meets a 'give way' sign, and the southbound traffic meets a 'halt' sign.
There can be five, sometimes six cars out of 10 stop at this stop sign.
On Saturday, March 9, in 40 minutes four cars out of 14 stopped.
At a nearby roundabout, a car did a U-turn and took the fourth exit without the benefit of a right blinker or a left blinker.
Not all drivers are perfect.
It was surprising and pleasing to read that at last renewable energy, at least the Culcairn solar farm, is being positively received by the local community ("Solar crowd powered by curiosity", March 11).
So much negativity has been whipped up, often by those looking to score cheap political points.
Greater Hume Mayor Tony Quinn summed it up well when he said, "I'm still a bit sceptical about renewable energy across the country, but if it works, well, it'll be great."
While it sounds like the 350 to 400 jobs on offer, together with Neoen's $150,000 a year to the council and the local community is being well received, Sydney University's Renewables and Rural Australia report and the Clean Energy Council's Guide to Benefit Sharing are useful resources for the communities entering into agreements with renewable energy companies like Neoen.
As the cost-of-living crisis deepens on the back of a global pandemic and natural disasters, many people are feeling overwhelmed with how to address the issues facing their community.
The Salvation Army is committed to identifying the most pressing challenges and providing targeted, local solutions. If you can spare a few minutes of your time, you can help us by sharing your experience.
This independent, nationwide pulse check on social justice issues will capture the most pertinent concerns in your community right now. The findings will allow us to direct services and advocate for positive change where it's needed most.
First released in 2022, The Salvation Army's National Social Justice Stocktake provided an overview of what mattered most to people across Australia. It uncovered mental health and housing affordability as the top two concerns nationally, with alcohol and drug misuse, family violence and homelessness rounding out the top five.
We were inspired to see genuine interest from community leaders to understand the findings and as a result, we have welcomed some great initiatives, such as progress towards a National Housing and Homelessness Plan and a modest increase to the JobSeeker allowance, but there is still so much to do.
This latest survey will allow us to gauge where progress has been made and where help is desperately needed. It has become a crucial part of our advocacy, changing leaders' perspectives on social justice.
Please help us by having your say at https://salvationarmy.org.au/socialjustice-survey
To see what mattered most in your community last time we did the survey, visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.au/socialjusticestocktake/
Jennifer Kirkaldy, general manager of policy and advocacy, The Salvation Army Australia
The increase in the population of humans in the world since the year 1900 has been massive.
In 1900 approximately 1.7 billion humans inhabited the world, now the world population of humans has risen to approximately 8.1 billion.
It is little wonder that the enormous increase in human beings in the world, and their ever-growing requirement for energy, has - and is having - a huge impact on human-caused climate change.
The necessity to convert with urgency from using fossil fuels to using renewables, to create energy, has never been so obvious and compelling.
