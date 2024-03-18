The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Parks set for extended period on the sidelines after injury in trial game

MM
By Matt Malone
March 18 2024 - 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rock-Yerong Creek ruck Matt Parks is likely to miss the first half of the season with a broken foot. Picture by Madeline Begley
The Rock-Yerong Creek ruck Matt Parks is likely to miss the first half of the season with a broken foot. Picture by Madeline Begley

THE Rock-Yerong Creek will be without premiership ruck Matt Parks for the beginning of their Farrer League premiership defence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.