Parks set for extended period on the sidelines after injury in trial game

THE Rock-Yerong Creek will be without premiership ruck Matt Parks for the beginning of their Farrer League premiership defence.
Parks suffered a broken foot in Saturday's trial game win over Riverina League club Wagga Tigers at Victoria Park.
Parks sustained the injury in a ruck contest and played on initially, not realising the extent of the injury. He ended up at Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday night where scans confirmed a broken foot in two places.
Parks also sustained a torn muscle in his foot.
A three-time premiership player in the Farrer League, Parks will find out later this week if he has to undergo surgery but is unlikely to play any part in the first half of the Magpies' season.
"I didn't even realise I'd done it when I first done it. I did hear a crack but my ankles always crack," Parks explained.
"I got home and it nearly had me in tears it was that painful. I couldn't walk on it. I went to hospital and they did the X-ray and CT and that was why it was so sore.
"At this stage they're looking to do surgery possibly on Friday. I've got to go back to the fracture clinic on Thursday and then I'll know for sure."
Parks hopes to avoid surgery and expects he could make it back to the field a month earlier if that's the case.
"I'd say six to 10 weeks, maybe, without surgery. If I had surgery it will probably put me back another three or four weeks. The longest term would be 14 weeks," Parks said.
Parks played a significant part in the Magpies' premiership last year in his first season at the club after switching from North Wagga.
He also played in premierships at Marrar in 2017-18.
While experiencing plenty of success, Parks has also endured a tough run with injuries over the course of his career.
"It is what it is. I can't do much about it," Parks said.
The loss of Parks is likely to cause a reshuffle at TRYC with Noah Budd the man most likely to take on the ruck role in the meantime.
Budd played in the ruck in his first season at the Magpies in 2022 but found a home as a key defender last year.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken is confident the Magpies have options to cover Parks.
"Shannon Williams played in the ruck in the first game against Billabong Crows. He pretty much rucked all day and went quite well. He's a backup," Aiken said.
"Obviously Noah played in the ruck for us the first year he came and he's learnt a fair bit over the last couple of years. He rucked on the weekend as well again and went quite well.
"The other young fella, depending on how he comes up and trains, he's got a pretty good vertical leap is young Will Bauer. He's probably an option as well.
"We're not destatute. It's probably one thing we've got.
"And if we really had to, James Roberts could ruck. He will be last resort. It will probably be Noah, he'll start in there."
While confident of their options, Aiken said they felt for Parks.
"It's disappointing, disappointing for him and not ideal being your first ruck getting injured but that's footy," he said.
The Magpies continued their strong pre-season form with a 9.12 (66) to 8.7 (55) win over Wagga Tigers.
