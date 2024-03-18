Tigers to unveil new-look forward line in Good Friday clash against Goannas

Wagga Tigers will have a new-look forward line when they run out for their first game of the season on Good Friday against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
The Tigers are just 11 days away from their clash against the Goannas and coach Murray Stephenson revealed that while he has a fair idea of how the side would line up, there were still some questions as to what their forward line would look like.
"We've got a rough idea," Stephenson said.
"I think our headache is how our forwards line up, there's a couple of options there and probably a few things we sort of experimented with in the trial games.
"We're just trying to work through that considering we've got a good number of young key position players who are versatile and can play either end."
The Tigers had a fair few prominent goal kickers depart the club over the off-season including Jock Cornell, Brady Morton and Ben Kelly who combined for 59 goals last season.
Kobe Priest was one of the players who impressed Stephenson over the trial games and the young key position player spent time at both ends of the ground.
"There's been a few pretty promising performances," he said.
"Matty Ryan has played two really good trial games as has Sam McNaughton then Kobe Priest has been good at either end of the ground.
"There's been some guys that have put their hand up and I suppose really led by example."
The Tigers went down to The Rock-Yerong Creek by 11 points in their final tune up ahead of the season-opener.
Although going down, Stephenson was impressed by what he saw with a number of players including Iggy Lyons, Jeremy Lucas and Charlie Bance missing the game against the Magpies.
"We had a bit of a slow start," he said.
"I think they put the first four, five maybe even six goals on the board on us.
"But we clawed our way into the game and they might've kicked the last goal of the game to go 11 points up.
"So we went down by a small margin, but I was pretty happy with the guys efforts from the day."
The diagnosis regarding the shoulder injury to Nash Dignan is still being worked out with Stephenson optimistic that the young key position player would receive some good news in the coming weeks.
"He's in the process of getting a scan done on his shoulder," he said.
"Then we will wait and see but the signs early are reasonably positive.
"It's feeling pretty good but we've got to wait and see.
"We don't want to take any risks at this stage of the year and we'll just make sure he's right to go."
Dignan is the only player with a question mark over his head regarding availability for Good Friday as Stephenson revealed they managed to get through their trial games injury free.
"We got away relatively unscathed in both of them," he said.
"I think Cooky (Henry Cook) might have a little knock on his shin, that's probably about it and that's a pretty minor issue."
