Your say: Hangovers, ringing ears and the sweet reek of Wagga music scene sweat

A social media post caught my eye this week.
The Daily Advertiser, 21st March 1985 the headline "Wagga Bands Breaking Up"
In the comments section was a statement posted, made in March 2024.
It stated that Wagga's live music scene was redundant due to poker machines taking the space where the bands performed.
I started thinking, the mid to late-70s and 80s Wagga's live music was humongous (70s and 80s word for huge, a lot etc) you could see live music anywhere from four days to seven days a week your choice was also varied you had solo acts, duos, bands etc.
The music was also varied from acoustic to metal - doing justice to all the musicians, bands and entertainers would be impossible as there are too many and it it would be an injustice to them if I tried.
A lot of reasons can be made for the drop in live music, yes poker machines had an impact but other factors did not help, licensing laws, responsible drinking, crowd control, OH&S, the loss of venues (John MacArthur Hotel/Tavern, Bootleg Wine Bar, Royal Hotel, Imperial Hotel, The Home Tavern, Shanty Hotel) other venues no longer have live entertainment.
We also had a lot of bands play as they trudged the Sydney/Melbourne and return, they would leave Monday play towns/cities Monday, Tuesday, Wagga usually Wednesday and then onto Sydney/Melbourne Thursday and Friday.
A good night out could be judged by the hangover, ears still ringing, clothes reeking of sweat, cigarette smoke and beer, a half eaten Red Pepper Pizza or 24hr meat pie and the hope it was Saturday or Sunday.
I hope the live music/entertainment scene is still strong in Wagga. We might not have the venues we had, and the laws have changed the way we behave and act, but at the end of the day you cannot go past live music/entertainment.
Rotary in Wagga Wagga is not just about fundraising
I have been privileged to listen to a number of the Club guest speakers this year who certainly embody the official Rotary motto of "Service above self" and the current theme "Create hope in the world".
Simon Duffy AM is the Executive Director of Wildlife Conservation Taronga and Dubbo zoos. He was instrumental in changing the zoos' focus from tourism to conservation. The focus is now on wildlife and humans with successful breeding programs saving the Bilby from extinction. Another aspect of his work is inspiring adults and 200,000 children to connect with the animals.
Since the early days of the Ukraine Russia War ADF vet Damien Nye has worked tirelessly to support the people of Ukraine through the "Ukraine Patriot Organisation". The organisation provides support and aid to those defending Ukraine and the civilians caught in the crossfire. Damien is a frequent visitor to the war torn country. His efforts were recognised at the recent excellent Rotary Peace Ceremony.
Retired ex-Colonel Mike Romalis also spoke. His wife Galina and psychologist Travis Gee were in attendance. All are extremely committed to the Ukranian Patriot cause.
Alan Lean informed members and guests of the progress of the "Pro Patria" project. "Pro Patria" has a focus on the welfare of our Veterans and First Responders. Great progress has been made and visiting medical practitioners are now able to utilize up to date treatment rooms on site. There are plans to relocate the Defence Shed to the site and upgrade the kitchen. Supporting donations are welcome.
Last week Kody Sanbrook shared her very positive experiences at RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) which is an intensive leadership experience organized by Rotary Clubs.
Next meeting Scott Braid will be talking about electric cars. The Rotary Shine Awards follow on March 27. The "Shine Awards" recognise people with a disability who are employed and, in addition, the employers who support them.
Don't forget the Rotary Book Fair on May 18-19. Check out the Rotary Club of Wagga Wagga website for more information.
