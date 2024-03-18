The Daily Advertiser
Founder not done fighting to keep Wagga institution alive after 30 years

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
March 19 2024 - 5:00am
Booranga Writers Centre was founded 35 years ago by president David Gilbey. Picture by Tom Dennis
Booranga Writers Centre was founded 35 years ago by president David Gilbey. Picture by Tom Dennis

The founder of a unique three decade-old institution is determined to breathe life back into it after its funds were cut late last year.

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

