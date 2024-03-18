Founder not done fighting to keep Wagga institution alive after 30 years

The founder of a unique three decade-old institution is determined to breathe life back into it after its funds were cut late last year.
Booranga Writers Centre was founded 35 years ago by president David Gilbey and for the last two decades has received funding from Create NSW.
In December, 2023, those two decades of funding came to an end and the institution was unsuccessful in its attempt to secure new funding.
The grassroots writing publication releases an annual anthology of prose, poems and short stories submitted by budding writers, attracting overseas writers and hosting open mic nights locally.
When the funds were cut Mr Gilbey feared it could see the demise of the institution, but his hope has since been renewed.
"We have lodged a second round application for funding with Create NSW," he said.
"When we applied last year, the assessment panel assessed us as eligible for funding. But when that assessment went further up the decision-making chain, we were in a class with the likes of Wollongong and Newcastle, who were regarded by Create NSW as regional areas.
"Being regional in Wagga is an entirely different kettle of fish than being regional in Wollongong or Newcastle."
Mr Gilbey said after being encouraged by Create NSW to re-apply for funding, they have done just that.
"So, we've lodged an application," he said.
"If we get this particular second round of funding, it will fund us for 18 months, which means that if we hear about it in June or July - that should fund us through to the end of next year.
"In the meantime, we've, you know, had a crisis meeting and we've decided that we will produce our annual anthology of new writing called Four W."
An annual general meeting was scheduled for this week but has been adjourned to next week instead when they will have their yearly financial statements.
Optimistic is how Mr Gilbey is feeling about the institution's future as he chooses to look at the glass as half full and not half empty.
"I'm quietly confident that we can at least continue for the rest of this year," Mr Gilbey said.
"But, the bottom line for me is this, if we don't get the funding, then Booranga Writers' Center will probably disappear because the genius in the funding is that it funded the jobs that enables the Writers' Center to apply for grants, contact writers to become writers in residence, to do the organisation and whether it's one job or two jobs that provide it paid for arts workers in the region."
If it is the case the institution ends up folding, Mr Gilbey said it will come as sad news, but not just to him.
"I wanted to have in Wagga, something specifically for writing," he said.
"Wagga has always had a really active arts community, performing arts, theatre, music, visual arts, public art dance, but there was no one to advocate for writing.
"And in the course of my lecturing in Australian literature at Charles Sturt University, I'd become very interested myself in writing.
"I also thought this would be a way for me to have direct contact with writers and in fact, become the writer.
"So my personal journey became a means by which I wanted also to contribute to the cultural richness and variety of available in Wagga."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.