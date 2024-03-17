Memory of young Wagga man to be honoured on charity ride anniversary

A Wagga cancer charity is calling all motorbike riders and ring-ins along as it marks a very special anniversary after a beloved member of the community died in his prime.
Brad Nixon was diagnosed with cancer at the age of just 20 in 2017, and succumbed to the disease in March 2019.
Since then, riders on the Bradley Nixon Memorial Dice Run have paid him tribute and this years' fundraiser ride will mark five years since his passing.
CanAssist Wagga president and Brad's father John Nixon now works hard to ensure other families have the financial support they need to look after loved ones going through the ringer.
In some cases, people don't find out there is assistance until it's too late, but Mr Nixon hopes to change that.
"It's surprising how many people don't know what we do, so what we want to do is get the word out there and help more people," he said.
CanAssist support can range from help with medication, treatment towards radiotherapy among other things.
CanAssist secretary and event organiser Janine O'Callaghan said regardless of whether the family breadwinner or their partner fall ill with cancer, they may be faced with significant financial challenges.
"If the breadwinner is diagnosed and they can't work, the money is not coming in," Ms O'Callaghan said.
"If it is their partner, the breadwinner quite often takes time off work to help their partner out."
The present cost of living crisis is just making it even more difficult for those battling cancer to stay financially afloat.
"A lot of people can't take time off work or don't have sick leave, so if they do take time off work, they have to do so without pay," Ms O'Callaghan said.
She said the charity's name says it all.
"CanAssist is such a good name, because you tell us what you need and we can assist," she said.
The Dice Run will kick off at 7.30am on Saturday April 5 from the Black Swan Hotel with two mystery stops along the way before returning there for lunch at 1.30pm.
Tickets cost $35 per rider and $15 per pillion (passenger) and can be purchased from Humantix by searching for "Wagga Dice Run."
To seek assistance from CanAssist, contact the Wagga welfare officers on: 0475 202 663.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.