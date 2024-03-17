'By far this is the best one': Thrilling grand final win on top of list for Cats captain-coach

Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson has been involved in a lot of memorable moments on grand final day.
Now an 11-time premiership player across the two-day, one-day and Twenty20 competitions he has also enjoyed a fair bit of success on the final day of the season.
But none of the previous 10 premierships compare to his latest success, with Thompson revealing this was by far the best one he has ever been a part of.
"It's the best one, by far this is the best one," Thompson said.
"I've had a couple of good moments in grand finals, but this is by far the most rewarding because just for the whole season it's always been about them.
"I've tried to leave myself out of it and put them first and they've responded which is fantastic.
"Out of all the grand finals and I think we've won six now, this is the best one by far.
"It's just really pleasing to see those kids do well and they are reaping the rewards now which is fantastic and I love to see it."
The Cats success this season has largely been on the back of the development of the next generation of Wagga City stars.
Young pace bowler Finn Jenkins is one of the players who has excelled this season and his growth and development led him to have a major part in the finish of the game.
South Wagga needed seven runs to win the game from the final over and Thompson was going to bring on Brian Lawrence Medal winner Aaron Maxwell to carry the burden of leading the Cats to victory.
However Jenkins wasn't having any of that and effectively demanded that Thompson put the ball in his hands to get the job done.
There's not too many 16-year-old's that carry that type of confidence and Thompson was all for giving the young gun a chance to be the Cats hero.
"You want to breed players that want that," he said.
"For him to just tell me in the last over, I actually signalled to Aaron at fine leg and said that you're bowling the last over.
"When I told Finn he swore and said F that I'm doing it, so I was like righteo mate go your hardest and we'll set the field.
"He put the ball in the right areas and he done it to his credit so it's a fantastic effort by him."
While Maxwell wasn't able to win the game with the ball for the Cats, he effectively did it earlier in the day with the bat.
Maxwell and Hugh Jenkins put on a 73-run partnership in difficult batting conditions to help the Cats post a score that was able to be defended.
Thompson was proud of the duo for stepping up and believed their cameos played a key part in their premiership win.
"You could talk about Aaron all night," he said.
"He's the best teammate, the best bloke and at the moment he's the best player in our team and in the comp.
"That's a stalemate 47, it just showed how solid he is at the moment and how good he's going.
"For Hughy to come out, he's got a fantastic technique and I don't know how long we are going to have him because he's a smart kid and he might move off to uni.
"He's going to be a fantastic player young Hughy and the Jenkins' and the Griggs' at the moment are breeding well.
"As long as they can keep bringing those kids through we'll be happy."
