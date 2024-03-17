The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'By far this is the best one': Thrilling grand final win on top of list for Cats captain-coach

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
March 17 2024 - 7:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson believes Saturday's premiership win against South Wagga is the best one he's been involved in. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson believes Saturday's premiership win against South Wagga is the best one he's been involved in. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson has been involved in a lot of memorable moments on grand final day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.