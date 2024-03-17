No more slow starts, Saints heighten energy ahead of finals campaign

North Wagga has bounced back from a 41-point loss last week to return to the top of the Pool B ladder with a win over Collingullie-Wagga.
The Saints took to a gusty Crossroads Oval on Friday but managed to keep a low on players Demons without a major until the final term in the 3.8 (26) to 2.2 (14) win.
Vice captain Sarah Harmer said after a season of slow starts, a changed warm up helped get them out of the blocks well.
Using their loss the week before a inspiration to push harder, she said eyes are on the upcoming finals series.
"We went out pretty strong, we had a good warm-up, everyone was pretty hot and ready to go," Harmer said.
"We changed our warm up a little bit, just to be a bit more on a higher energy level, we know we're at the end of the season, so we know we need to change something, and we may as well change it now so that when we get into finals we've figured out what we need to do to go into the games ready."
Harmer praised her side's defensive structure for keeping the Demons from finding goal through periods where the ball was stuck at the wrong end.
Football new-comer, and club A grade netballer, Keely Stephenson was a standout for the Saints.
Unlucky to not score more than once, Harmer was impressed with her efforts.
Similar to conditions at Langtry Oval on Friday night, Harmer said inaccuracy on the scoreboard doesn't show the impact of the wind on the game.
"It was blowing an absolute gale," she said.
"A couple of goals did get taken away with the wind, but when the wind was in our favour we just tried to work with it as best as we could and just defend, do what we do and defend so they couldn't get that goal to get one up on us.
"There were about four kicks at goal that just got sucked away, they were only about 15 metres out, the wind just took them a bit too much to the point side."
Taking one of the largest sides to Crossroads that they've had all season, North Wagga donated players to their opposition for parts of the game.
Player unavailability hit the Demons hard, and Harmer said it was a win-win to help them out.
"We just thought, we could let them run it out and just be completely gassed, but we have a big bench and we have girls that need experience on the field, we decided that it would be a great opportunity for our some of our players that might not get the most time on to have more time and experience the game more before we hit finals."
With undefeated reigning premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on their fixture for round eight, Harmer said her team's defensive unit will once again have their work cut out for them.
Expecting a tough game, she's hopeful they will take lessons from the past two weeks and utilise them at McPherson Oval.
Meanwhile, Collingullie, who before the game was in contention for finals, has slid to the bottom of the Pool A ladder following the loss.
Not entirely out of the running yet, a big win over Northern Jets next week could have them scrape into finals on percentage, pending a CSU loss.
