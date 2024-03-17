Young gun stands tall as Lake Albert claims second grade premiership

A superb knock from Damian Kalmeier guided Lake Albert to a 33-run win over Wagga RSL in the Wagga Cricket second grade grand final at McPherson Oval.
Kalmeier finished unbeaten at 44no to help the Bulls post a strong total of 7-196 and then backed it up in the field taking a catch and finishing with figures of 1-21 with the ball.
His efforts saw the teenager named player of the final as the Bulls got revenge on RSL who defeated them a fortnight ago in the qualifying final.
It was a strong display from the Bulls and Lake Albert president Nathan Brookes said it was fantastic to see the second grade side secure the premiership.
"It's an excellent job," Brookes said.
"It's a credit to Wellsy (Jason Wells) and his team for what they were able to achieve, they set a goal at the start of the year to do this and work with the juniors that are in there.
"I think one of the key things is that our juniors stood up yesterday when needed in Matty Stockman and Jett Edmunds.
"Young Damo Kalmeier especially, 44 not out he got us to a really competitive total at the end of our innings.
"It took us from that 160 to 170 mark to 196 at the end and that's a big difference in a grand final.
"Runs on the board are a key so those kids standing up especially after the great start that Danny (Webber) and Posty (Tim Post) got us off to.
"I think we were 1-68 after about 10 overs and that's the key to it, a quality start especially after being sent into bat that's what you want in your side.
"It's a real credit to the boys."
Solid innings from Webber (28), Post (32) and Kalmeier got the Bulls to a competitive total and then Lake Albert's bowling attack got to work early.
Early wickets from Matthew de Roos and Stockman had RSL sitting at 2-21 which Brookes believed gave the Bulls the early nudge they needed to take control of the game.
"One of the big things the boys have worked on is being economical as possible up front," he said.
"Matty de Roos and young Matty Stockman they were that early and they bowled really well and tight, they didn't give anything away and put the pressure on the batters early to force the run rate to stay at the run rate they required.
"Once we got those one or two wickets it just allows you to control the momentum of the game and allows people like Nathan Charlton who bowled magnificently with eight overs at 2-14, he was just too hard to get away.
"It puts pressure at the other end, they've got to score runs so the bowling attack across the board was excellent as well."
While RSL were unable to secure the second grade premiership, they were still able to celebrate on Saturday night after clinching the title in third grade.
The Bulldogs dismissed Wagga City Blue for 182 thanks to a terrific bowling performance from Mackenzie Edwards who finished with figures of 4-27.
RSL then successfully chased down their total with three overs and four wickets in change after a pair of strong innings from Zac Masterson (65) and Alex Manley (61).
Second grade
Lake Albert 7-196 (D Kalmeier 44no, T Post 32; B Masterson 3-28, T Dyer 2-17) d Wagga RSL 8-163 (J Byrnes 37, J Beer 34no; N Charlton 2-14)
Third grade
Wagga RSL White 6-187 (Z Masterson 65, A Manley 61; L Angel 4-18) d Wagga City Blue 182 (A Roberts 35, A Briggs 34, B McCarthy 30; M Edwards 4-27, M Andrews 2-33, Z Masterson 2-37)
