South Wagga coach proud of fight shown in shattering grand final defeat

A heroic fightback in the final overs of the Wagga Cricket grand final fell just short for South Wagga, however Blues captain-coach Joel Robinson couldn't be prouder of the effort shown by two emerging young guns.
When Chase Grintell fell in the 37th over, it left the Blues sitting at 9-104 and victory was all but a foregone conclusion for Wagga City.
But Jed Guthrie and Gus Lyons felt differently and put on one of the great final-wicket stands to not only survive the last 13 overs but also get within two runs of what would've been a miraculous victory.
It was a shattering defeat for the Blues, but Robinson believed the fight shown from the two 18-year-old's was a clear highlight of the match.
"I think it probably wasn't the easiest pitch to bat on," Robinson said.
"We probably thought they were 30 or 40 below par, but you've got to wait until two teams bat on the wicket.
"I think both teams bowled really well and that was probably the key for today, you generally get bowling conditions around finals time as it's not quite as hot and the ball zings around a little bit more.
"Both teams had a red hot crack and I'm pretty proud of the start and the end of the game, through the middle we got dismantled as our top order just didn't step up to the plate apart from Mac (Webster).
"Gussy and Jeddy at the end, we were down and out with the last 30 runs to win.
"They don't get much opportunity throughout the year and for them to stick their hand up and get us so close, they'll be pretty down and out at the moment but I think they'll be good for the experience."
The pair faced a combined 85 balls and looked comfortable throughout their entire innings on a day where a lot of stars couldn't hack the tricky conditions.
Robinson believed the pair should be proud of how they went about it and said the experience would do them well in the long run.
"They played the conditions perfectly," he said.
"A lot of batsman from both teams could've taken a leaf out of their book.
"They played straight, they waited for the loose ball and they were just patient, that's probably the way to play on this deck.
"It's shattering for them, two 18-year-old's that had the chance to win the game and didn't quite get there.
"Disappointing on that part, but really proud from the clubs point of view about the experience they got as well."
Earlier in the game it was Webster who bided his time at the crease as his Blues teammates fell all around him.
He would eventually fall for 33 and Robinson said it was a strong performance from the young all-rounder on a day where runs were hard to come by.
"Mac's a great cricketer," he said.
"He probably took a bit of time to get back into gear after getting back from uni, but we always knew the class we were going to get from him throughout the year.
"He set himself up to be there at the end and got a feather on one down leg side which is a little bit unlucky, but that's the way cricket goes.
"I was really proud about how he went today too."
Earlier in the game it was Nathan Cooke who impressed Robinson, with the all-rounder being awarded the Anthony Baker Memorial Medal after finishing with figures of 5-14.
"Cooka has been around for nearly 10 years now and he just does his job and plays his role," he said.
"He's probably stepped up to the plate over the last six weeks and taken the new ball and it's probably something that he hasn't done for a few years as he's bowled that middle to lower order.
"He bowled well, took new ball wickets and then he came on at the end and cleaned them up, you can't ask much more than that from an opening bowler.
"He's one of our leaders and it was just disappointing from our point of view that we couldn't get over the line for him today."
