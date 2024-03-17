'Give me the ball': 16-year-old steps up in the most important moment of the season

With only one over remaining in the Wagga Cricket grand final, Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson wanted to give the ball to experienced all-rounder Aaron Maxwell to close out the game.
However, 16-year-old Cats pace bowler Finn Jenkins had other ideas.
A mighty last-wicket stand from Jed Guthrie and Gus Lyons had South Wagga needing just seven runs from the final over for victory, so it was understandable that Thompson would look to his experience to win the game for the Cats.
With the Cats needing a hero, Jenkins revealed that he approached Thompson and made it clear that he wanted to be the man to lead Wagga City to victory.
"I just said to Josh just give me the ball and I'll finish it," Jenkins said.
"I thought to myself if we're going to win this game then I need to be there in the moment.
"But the boys did amazingly well and to get to there after putting 130 on is incredible, to see the boys fight like that was something else."
Jenkins held his nerve through the first five balls of the over conceding only three runs, which left the Blues needing four from the final delivery of the game for victory.
For the teenager, he said he just wanted to execute his best possible delivery in what was the biggest moment in his young career so far.
"I was just thinking what's my stock ball, what can I do that will be my best ball that I can bowl," he said.
"When I was coming into bowl I just believed, all I had to do was visualise this ball going for less than four, that all I did."
The visualisation obviously worked for the teenager with Guthrie and Lyons only managing to run two to get the Blues to 9-129.
It was a stellar bowling performance from the Cats who were earlier destroyed by Nathan Cooke, his five wickets helping limit Wagga City to just 130 runs.
Early wickets were crucial if the Cats wanted to be crowned premiers and Jenkins said that Louis Grigg provided the spark they desperately needed, dismissing Alex Smeeth and Joel Robinson in the third over.
"Louis Grigg was a standout up front," he said.
"To win that game we really needed wickets up front and Louis provided that, that's what wins you games but also just believing through the whole innings and not going down.
"Just always being switched on throughout the game that's what counts in the end and being able to produce in those high pressure moments is what you need in a game like that."
Earlier in the game it was his older brother Hugh and Brian Lawrence Medal winner Aaron Maxwell that batted superbly to give the Cats a chance at victory.
The pair combined for a 73-run fourth-wicket partnership that Jenkins felt gave the Cats the confidence they needed to win the game in the field.
"At the start we were feeling the pressure, but they just kept it down and got us some confidence back," he said.
"They really gave us a score that we knew was half defendable.
"Through the fielding innings I think we were always on top, from the get go Louis was giving us belief and I think we always knew we had a chance."
Jenkins got to celebrate his first senior premiership with his older brother and he revealed it's a memory that he'll cherish forever.
"It's incredible," he said.
"I don't think many people would ever get to win a premiership with their brother, it's just amazing.
"To just play alongside him, it might never happen again but that's just incredible and I'll cherish that forever."
